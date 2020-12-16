Image Credit: Supplied

It’s the holiday season and the weather is at its absolute best as sun-dappled days turn into chilly nights. This winter, there’s really only one place we want to be, and that is the outdoors – whether that’s a balcony, terrace, backyard or garden. Life just holds more promise when you’re under the sky. Want to grow tomatoes, take up a paintbrush, dine alfresco? Or, maybe just curl up with a book? Whatever your mood or inclination, simply enjoy creating yet another happy place in your home.

If it’s good vibes you’re looking for (and who isn’t at the end of 2020?) Home Centre’s collection gives your outdoors a powerful pop of colour that’s as welcoming as the winter sun. Furniture and accessories in colours of the rainbow are bound to bring happiness and vitality as will layering up the soft furnishings to help give your space more of an outdoor “room” feel. Adding a few bright cushions like the Luna set of two at Dh69 will certainly give your existing neutral furniture a fresh and uplifting reboot. Feeling daring? Paint an accent wall in a bold pink or orange, dot a couple of striking plants in wicker baskets around your space and transport yourself to tropical lands as soon as you step outside. To pull everything together, add a vibrant throw that will be as welcoming underfoot as it is to look at.

Create a regal haveli look with our unique Khat range of furniture starting at Dh299, straight from the palaces of Rajasthan. Created in collaboration with artisans from the Tanawada Anganwadi district, each purchase empowers rural women through employment opportunities and keeps traditional craftsmanship alive. Home Centre has proudly endorsed this initiative and incorporated their stunning weave-work into several design pieces that are not only comfortable, but durable and eco-friendly too. Through their work, the weavers have been reunited with their families, and are now pursuing a craft they love which has enabled them to buy homes and provide for their loved ones. Now, isn’t that reason enough to make the sunshine a little brighter in your happy place? This winter get inspired and creative as you colour yourself wild, with Home Centre’s latest outdoor collection available instore and online.