“As nations continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re doing our part as a responsible food supplier by ensuring that all of our products are absolutely safe for consumption,” says Bahjat Hasan, CEO, Best Food Company.

“We have achieved this using our state-of-the-art, no-touch manufacturing process and strict quality standards.”

“We are extremely proud of the dedication of all our employees during this time, as they work hard to keep themselves and others safe and healthy. We’re also very grateful to all of our production and sales teams, who are working hard in the field to provide the best possible service to our customers. Most of all, we’d like to express our heart-filled gratitude to all the healthcare and front-line heroes who have been working tirelessly to serve the community in these unprecedented times.”

He adds, “Though we must all stay at home, Ramadan is an important time to share and connect with our families — even if we do this slightly differently than usual . The efforts from everyone at Best Foods to maintain high standards allow customers to enjoy our range of roasted and raw nuts as well as date chocolates, choco-coated pecan and a vast range of dragée.”

About the company

Launched in 1979 as a single nuts processing plant, Best Food has grown to become the market leader for branded nuts in the Middle East.

With a product line that extends to a variety of finest nuts and chocolates, Best Food caters to different consumer tastes and preferences.

The company boasts state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread over 128,600 square feet and manpower resources comprising of over 600 skilled employees.

While its stringent quality control measures have earned Best Food prestigious quality certifications such as ISO 9001: 2008 and HACCP, its secret recipes are increasingly being sought after by more and more countries across the world.

Today, Best Food’s product ranges are exported to countries across the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and South Asia. The company will soon be entering new markets across Asia, Africa and Europe.