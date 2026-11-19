Sohum Wellness founder Tanya Mansotra hosts Barbara O’Neill and Baba Ramdev
Sohum Wellness brought together wellness enthusiasts for an afternoon dedicated to natural living, holistic health and relaxation, hosted by its founder, Tanya Mansotra. The event featured Australian author and international speaker Barbara O’Neill, known for her talks on nutrition, natural living and everyday lifestyle habits, alongside yoga and Ayurveda advocate Baba Ramdev.
The highlight of the gathering was a live educational session with O’Neill, followed by a group sound experience. Guests also had the opportunity to explore Sohum’s café, garden and wellness facilities, discovering the treatments and activities available at the destination.
With Ayurveda at the heart of its philosophy, Sohum Wellness offers a range of treatments, including international massage therapies, facial rituals and group stretching sessions. Its community programmes encourage visitors to make wellbeing part of their everyday routines.
Beyond its wellness offerings, the destination is also home to Sohum Café, a dog-friendly space where guests can enjoy a leisurely meal. The venue hosts private celebrations, including birthdays, baby showers, workshops and intimate gatherings.
The event offered visitors a closer look at Sohum’s approach to wellbeing, bringing together expert-led discussions, therapeutic experiences and opportunities to connect in a welcoming setting.
For details on treatments, upcoming programmes and reservations,
visit sohumwellness.ae or
follow @sohumwellness.ae.