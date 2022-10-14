In 2022, with the objective to offer an always greater variety to the consumers, Al Ain Farms has launched two new trays in its standard range: x15 Large and x6 Medium. Thanks to this extension, Al Ain Farms range now includes 10 different formats and six different egg sizes. Furthermore, for those consumers who are very mindful of their health, nutrition, and wellness, Al Ain Farms has launched a new range of Organic and Free-Range eggs, consisting of four different products in two formats, x10 and x6 trays. The organic eggs are produced in a certified organic farm respecting the organic standard requirements, which means the feed given to the flock is of organic origin (non-GMO), no pesticides are used during the farming process, and the antibiotic usage is restricted. Free-range eggs are produced from hens raised in the exterior environment, so they are allowed to roam around freely. Like organic eggs, free-range eggs do not contain antibiotics nor hormones, so they are nutritious, safe, and environmentally sustainable.