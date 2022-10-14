Established in 1979, Al Ain Poultry Farm is today one of the largest poultry producers in the UAE, producing around 129 million eggs and 8 million chickens annually. Since then, the company has developed a rich and diverse portfolio of egg products, which keeps expanding year-on-year to meet consumers’ growing needs.
Eggs are produced locally without any antibiotics or hormones at any stage, and they are delivered from farm to shop within 24 hours to guarantee the maximum level of freshness.
In 2022, with the objective to offer an always greater variety to the consumers, Al Ain Farms has launched two new trays in its standard range: x15 Large and x6 Medium. Thanks to this extension, Al Ain Farms range now includes 10 different formats and six different egg sizes. Furthermore, for those consumers who are very mindful of their health, nutrition, and wellness, Al Ain Farms has launched a new range of Organic and Free-Range eggs, consisting of four different products in two formats, x10 and x6 trays. The organic eggs are produced in a certified organic farm respecting the organic standard requirements, which means the feed given to the flock is of organic origin (non-GMO), no pesticides are used during the farming process, and the antibiotic usage is restricted. Free-range eggs are produced from hens raised in the exterior environment, so they are allowed to roam around freely. Like organic eggs, free-range eggs do not contain antibiotics nor hormones, so they are nutritious, safe, and environmentally sustainable.
Moreover, in order to make the shopping experience as easy as possible for consumers, Al Ain Farms has also recently introduced the colour coding to indicate the egg size. Each egg size is now represented on the pack with a different colour: large eggs are marked with a blue egg icon, medium with a violet egg icon, and small with a pink egg icon.
This new approach has the objective to make the egg shopping experience easier and enables instant recognition on the shelf of the exact egg format that consumers are looking for. At Al Ain Farms, priority is always given to quality and freshness. Being a local company, we ensure delivery of fresh eggs and chicken from farm to shop within 24 hours.
Moreover, Al Ain Farms invests heavily to provide better service and meet the consumer’s expectations.