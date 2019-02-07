Can’t do without advertising your love on social media? You’ll want to hurry down (via Google Maps) to the Love Lake at Al Qudra, where you can marvel at Dubai’s newest attraction: two manmade lakes in the shape of two interlocking hearts. Take a romantic walk around the water, and stop for a moment in the trees, which spell out the word Love. Further afield you might find Arabian wildlife in their natural habitat. Just please don’t play Two Become One on the ride over.