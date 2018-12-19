Why it’s special If you’re new to the UAE, Fujairah is sure to surprise with its vast mountain ranges, green oases and incredible scuba diving opportunities. The road trip from Abu Dhabi or Dubai should be done unrushed to take in the dunes that get gradually more orange as you drive along, not to mention the blissful peace and quiet. The roads en route are ultra smooth and there are several hotels and eateries along the way. Don’t miss the Friday market (humorously open every day) on the Dubai side of Masafi set along the road itself, stocked with natural produce and manned by friendly sellers. The city centre of Fujairah is well worth a traipse around too, with quaint restaurants and shops and a friendly vibe.