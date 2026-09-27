5 times fashion was stranger than fiction in 2026

For some people, fashion is about subverting popular culture. But sometimes, the statements go too far and the expression is so absurd that the point it’s making is lost. We are looking at five times designers were trying to make big points this year – and made us stop, stare, and scratch our heads, often all in the span of 60 seconds.

Perhaps the idea was to be ironic with people strutting the runway in heels sans, well, the rest of the shoe, but Chanel’s show in April just left people confused. Matthieu Blazy introduced the ‘just heel’ – a leather cup for the heel that was tied to the ankle, leaving the rest (including an explanation) to the imagination. It made the meme list and American actress Margaret Qualley’s (The Substance) outfit for a red carpet.

This depends on who you ask. The globetrotting fashionista who has spent over a thousand dollars on the Balenciaga bag aptly named Trash Bag Large Pouch will definitely call it a work of art or a commentary on society. Us, well, we think things that look like trash bags make for terrible outfit additions.

While nostalgia is having a moment, it seems a bit over-the-top to go all the way back to corset times. And yet, padded hips, aristocratic-looking embroidery, and rib-shattering waist bands are making a comeback in the works of designers such as Dior and Nina Ricci. All we can say is, ouch.

Because looking put together is giving effort? In show notes for GivenchyAW26, milliner Stephen Jones is quoted as saying: “These headwraps are the most natural hair coverings there are. Just a T-shirt. Just a twist. But it’s the right T-shirt, with the right twist.” True, they work at night, in the dark, in your home to keep the curls in place. But as part of a dressed-up day? Just no.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.