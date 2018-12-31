“There will always be people who will cringe and crib. So it’s better to focus on the positive as volatility is part of life. This 2019, stay focused on why you are here in the UAE which is often to be able to save money more than what you could save in your own country. Once you’ve done that, keep your expenses to the minimum and save and invest more,” Damodhar Mata, who specialises in the areas of Holistic Financial Planning, Investments and Insurance, told Gulf News.