I only got to realise how much of my hard-earned money had gone down the drain when I attended a Financial Peace University class organised by our church last year. So I was lending too much too often to friends. And I rarely got it back. Conservative estimates would put the money I had wasted at Dh5,000 to Dh6,000 a year. I shed a tear each time I think of it. If I had saved all of it all those years, I could have had the chance to go home for good after my fifth year in the UAE. But no.