Top strategies on how to study effectively while you are fasting

Image Credit: Pexels

Exam season is just a few days away and it can be a very stressful time for both students and parents. Many questions arise during this time of the year. How much time should I spend studying? How do I combat my tiredness in Ramadan? When do I start revising?

It’s important to support kids during this tough time of the year. There are many things that parents can do to help your children manage the exam pressure in a constructive way.

Gulf News spoke to Reem Bouzo, the Principal of American School of Creative Science to get some tips on how to get through the exam period.

Top tips for parents:

1. Help children to create an encouraging learning space, away from distractions such as the TV or loud noises.

2. Work with children to create a realistic schedule. Break large tasks up so they do not seem overwhelming. Make sure to schedule breaks, so that kids don’t get discouraged.

3. Ensure your children’s sleep patterns are regular – working late every night will eventually impair productivity and learning.

4. Healthy meals are essential – research has proven that eating the right types of food can have a significant impact on developing a child’s ability to focus and retain information.

5. To avoid potential learning gaps, parents need to ensure that student attendance is regular and avoid unexplained absences throughout the year.

6. Most importantly, nothing can replace parental support, encouragement and reassurance. Mistakes inform progress and we are all always in a learning curve.

Tips for students: How to study during Ramadan

This year Ramadan falls in the middle of term time adding an additional challenge to students in the month before the exam period. Here are Reem Bouzo’s top tips for studying during Ramadan.

1. It is very important that you set yourself a daily schedule of studying, sleeping and eating or praying if you are fasting. This will help you manage your day in the most efficient and energy conserving way possible. For example, try to study after ending your fast and sleep after coming back from school.

2. Do not leave revision to the last minute. It is important to revise as and when you are studying.

3. Take a break – having your head in books for hours on end is not productive. Try taking a 10-15 minute break after every hour of study.

4. During iftar and suhoor, make sure you eat a healthy, balanced meal and be mindful to hydrate as much as you can. Water prevents you from getting headaches that can slow down your thinking.

5. You should try the ‘testing effect’ phenomenon. The most effective study strategy is answering test questions (triggering memory retrieval) or writing essay in response to questions.

6. Use your energy wisely during the school week and at weekends – this is a very important time for you. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself during the day when your body is already under stress from fasting.

7. Sleep, sleep and more sleep. A 2007 study showed that lack of sleep and a tired mind, your ability to learn new information is impaired. For some students getting enough sleep at night is a genuine problem.

8. Stay positive, revise with friends and just try to be positive during this special month.