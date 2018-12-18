Coding skills are specific to certain fields such as computer engineering or programming, mobile development etc. However, we know of young people who have created their own apps from scratch with no college degree or expensive investments. If you feel you can conceptualise an app or a program to meet a certain issue or need that is common to a niche target, create it regardless of your age, skill or professional qualifications. Half an hour a day is all it takes for the right person to learn how to do it.