I had no awareness of where was up, down, right or left. All I could remember was ‘stay calm and let the water take you upwards eventually.’ When I finally reached the surface after what felt like forever I took a breath. But, my throat which was filled with water, couldn’t let any air in. That’s when another wave hit. I was back in the water, willing myself to calm down and not to try swimming against the current of the water. I needed to just to let myself be. Then I finally felt land. It took 15 seconds for my throat to clear up and for air to finally enter my lungs.