Dubai: World Trade Center Abu Dhabi (WTC) introduced a brand-new indoor attraction, Velocity. The 68-meter and 54-meter-long slides are the first-of-its-kind installations in the region and the longest and tallest stainless-steel slides to be based in a mall. With an aim to challenge guests’ senses, the slides allow thrill-seekers to travel from the third floor of the shopping mall to the ground floor at a sliding speed of 2-3 meters per second.
The permanent stainless-steel structure is designed with precision to provide an exciting and thrilling experience for riders as they travel along the tubes. The towering megastructure is mounted with a transparent segment, providing riders with a view of the mall as they slide down. Mall employees deployed at the control gates of both slides ensure the comfort and safety of all riders.
The slides are designed with translucent fiberglass technology created to produce unparalleled clarity and provide an eye-opening sliding experience for both riders and spectators alike. The slides are also fitted with multi-colour LED light effects, which can be utilized on special occasions for a spectacular visual treat.
Anyone taller than 1.1 meters will be allowed to use the slides, enabling families and children to enjoy a unique retail destination in the Emirate - offering a fine medley of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The price for one slide is Dh15 and Dh25 for two slides.
Timings: Weekdays from 10am till 10pm / Weekends from 10am till 12am