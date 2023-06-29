1 of 5
Dubai: UAE residents still have a couple of days left to enjoy their Eid Al Adha long weekend, and there is still so much to do. The first day of Eid Al Adha was celebrated on Wednesday with residents offering Eid prayers in the morning and enjoying fireworks displays across UAE at night. If you missed out on going to watch the fireworks, don't fret, because a lot of places will be lighting up the skies tonight (Thursday, June 29) as well.
Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi will continue their nightly fireworks displays tonight (Thursday) and on Friday. The shows are free to watch and will be from 9pm to 9.10pm on both nights.
Marsana at Al Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi will have a free-to-watch fireworks display tonight (Thursday, June 29), from 9pm to 9.05pm. The destination has all the elements required for a fun family evening out during this Eid break.
Dubai Parks and Resorts will continue their five-day fireworks display, so you can enjoy the dazzling display tonight as well. The displays will be on every night until July 1 (Saturday), starting at 9pm.
Dubai Festival City Mall will only have one night of fireworks, which will be tonight (Thursday, June 29). Plan ahead so you can also enjoy the brand-new version of their record-breaking IMAGINE show, before the skies light up at 9pm. The IMAGINE show will be available to watch until July 2.
