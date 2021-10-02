The Dubai Fitness Challenge is set to return this year on October 29 for 30 days of fitness activities across the emirate Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Calendar, part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) unveiled on Saturday a spectacular list of exciting events and activities that are set to take place during the remainder of the year.

From October to December, Dubai will host an action-packed roster of global musical superstars, stunning theatrical performances and sporting and lifestyle events, strengthening its position as a global cultural and entertainment hub and must-visit destination. This line-up of events will be complemented by the plethora of events also taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Continuing Dubai’s success as being one of the first few cities in the world to restart the events sector, strict adherence to safety measures such as contactless payment, wearing of masks and social distancing has ensured that all guests can feel confident when attending their favourite shows in a highly safe environment.

Global music superstars

As one of the most viewed Indian musicians on YouTube, award-winning Bollywood icon Neha Kakkar is coming to the Coca-Cola Arena on October 8 to delight her legion of fans with some of her most famous tunes, including Dilbar, Mile Ho Tum, Garmi and Maahi Ve.

Well-known Ukrainian band Okean Elzy are back in Dubai after five years where they wowed crowds at their first concert. Gear up for a night filled with nostalgia as the rock group performs all their hits at Jumeirah Beach Hotel's outdoor beachside venue on November 11.

Fans will be also able to sing along with X-Factor India alumni Jubin Nautiyal as he performs his unique mix of Hollywood hits and blockbuster tunes on October 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

PaRus International Music Fest is taking place November 3-8 for the 5th anniversary edition featuring some of the most interesting, amazing and on trend names in music - Philipp Kirkorov, Leonid Agutin, Diana Arbenina, Basta, BI-2 and headliner Andrea Bocelli, as they all take to the stage at the Events Arena, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Legendary Russian hit maker Zivert will also make her long-awaited return to Dubai on November 2, performing her upbeat dance-pop numbers as she takes to the stage at Atlantis, The Palm.

Theatre and performances

For an afternoon of fantasy and wonder, children and adults alike can enjoy the astonishing tale of Alice in Wonderland and the Queen of Hearts, brought to life by a talented cast of actors from London’s West End, aboard the QE2 on October 7.

From October 14-16, history fans and comedy lovers can witness the Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain, as the family-friendly production revives history's most unforgettable characters.

All you need is love to relive Beatlemania with the Fab Four at the QE2 on October 28. Come together for Meet The Beatles, a musical masterpiece, as the international tribute band serenade guests with all 17 of the band’s chart-topping hits.

Also at the QE2 will be the Abba Reunion show on November 10. Created by the director, producer and choreographer of the award-winning ABBA Mania musical, guests will be enchanted by the perfect harmony vocals, stunningly iconic costumes and choreography.

Completing a year of spectacular entertainment at the QE2, fans can take a moonwalk back in time and rediscover some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits with MJ History on November 25.

Spectacular Dance

As part of its 10th anniversary tour, Rock the Ballet, the dance troupe that rose to fame on the TV programme ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will make its mesmerising debut at Dubai Opera House from 8-9 October.

With spectacular dancing and beautiful scenery, The Legend of Love brings to life an epic poem based on an ancient Persian legend. From 27-28 October, the Astana Ballet will take theatre-goers on an emotional journey of anguish, sorrow and sacrifice.

From 29-30 October, Sultan Baybars, Kazakhstan’s Astana ballet will reveal the story of Az-Zahir Rukin Ad-Din Baybars, the boy who was captured and sold into slavery, but grew to become one of the most revered army commanders of the 13th century.

The Dubai Opera will be filled with Tchaikovsky’s most recognisable songs, as the dancers of the Russian State ballet bring the famous story of The Nutcracker to life on 23 – 25 December.

From 2-4 December, Boris Eifman’s adaption of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, a tragic tale of romance, will astound fans of ballet and classical music with its incredible mix of romantic choreography.

Breath-Taking Productions

The Opera House will amaze musical fans with its stirring adaptation of a timeless Indian love story, Devdas from 21-23 October. This Broadway-style performance will tug guest’s heartstrings with opulent sets, rich costumes and melodious songs.

From 11-12 October, join the St. Petersburg Chamber Opera for a night of musical wonder, lavish costumes and stunning performances as they perform Rigoletto, a psychological drama based on a novel by the acclaimed French writer Victor Hugo.

Guy Manoukian, the Lebanese-Armenian superstar makes his eagerly-anticipated return to Dubai on 19 November ahead of the release of his new studio album, Tamada.

Running from 22-23 November for a night at the theatre with a twist, Dial M For Murder, is a spine-chilling tale in which a charismatic husband plots the perfect crime as revenge for his rich wife’s infidelity.

The world-renowned Russian State Opera brings the timeless masterpiece Tosca to life with a melodramatic tale of love, murder and politics, accompanied by a mesmerising live orchestra from 27-29 December.

Global sporting tournaments

Mixing up the world of tennis, the Tie Break Tens is an exciting new quick-fire format of the sport, with no games or sets – just exhilarating ten-point breakers where every point counts, which is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Taking place at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on 22 October, eight international players will compete in this knock-out tournament to win the huge prize pot of AED 500,000.

Join the world’s greatest golfers from 19-23 November at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, the grand finale of the Race to Dubai. As part of the tournament, the EDGA Dubai Finale will be returning to the UAE, seeing eight of the best golfers with determination competing for a chance to lift the trophy.

Returning after a one year hiatus, fans are eagerly awaiting the Emirates Airline Dubai 7s on 2-4 December. Whether you're a sports enthusiast, music lover or looking for a fun weekend out, the tournament is one of the region’s most popular sporting events. This year is extra special as the best international men's and women's rugby teams go head-to-head, while the 51st edition includes netball and adds in high-stakes cricketing action too.

Cricket fans will delight as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup takes place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai Sports City from 17 October – 14 November. Featuring some of the world’s best cricketers such as Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, and Babar Azam, the electrifying tournament will see 16 international teams battle it out to be crowned the world’s best T20 team.

Witness martial artists from around the world representing their nations and taking part in an adrenaline-filled competition from 13 to 22 November. This will be the 25th World Karate Championship, and is the first time the tournament has taken place in a GCC country.

From 16 to 24 November, see a thrilling battle of wits as two champions in their field compete against each other. After being postponed last year, the World Chess Championship, organised by the International Chess Federation, will take place at Expo 2020.

Local sport and fitness events

The action-packed city-wide Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) returns from 29 October - 27 November, inviting everyone to complete 30 minutes of activity every day, for 30 days. With an array of free virtual and live classes, sporting events and healthy eating tutorials, this remarkable 360 wellness challenge encourages everyone to live a healthier lifestyle.

Dive in to this race in the water, as The Beach Swim returns to JBR for two new events. The first is set to take place on 26 November, while the second will be held on 26 March 2022.

Get your running shoes on and head to Dubai South’s residential district for the Dubai South Run. This fun event is set to take place on Friday, 29 October and is open to athletes of all levels, ages and abilities, from complete beginners to professional sprinters.

Do you have what it takes to conquer one of the UAE's most rugged terrains on foot? The Wadi Bih Run in Hatta gives participants the chance to show what they are made of, with four challenging routes to choose from – 70km, 35km, 20km or 10km. Catering to all abilities, and taking place on 19 November, each circuit snakes through the exclave's natural landscape, allowing participants to admire dramatic rugged scenery along the way.

Comedy

See the Indian comedy star Harsh Gujral taking to the stage for two shows at Mall of the Emirates' The Theatre on 29 October. The comic from Kanpur will be performing his brand new and hilarious live show, Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai.

He's no longer just a rising star to watch out for – the fabulous Rob Beckett has made it to the big leagues, his signature charm in tow. The stand-up star is finally making his highly-anticipated debut in Dubai on 28 October, serving up friendly high-tempo banter for fans at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

If you're a fan of award-winning comedian Maxime Gasteuil, then now's your chance to see him performing his latest French-language show at Mall of the Emirates' The Theatre on 21 and 22 October. His tongue-in-cheek show revolves around the fact that more than 80% of the people living in Paris were born in the countryside.

Fans of French comedy will have a lot to laugh about this November, as Redouane Bougheraba comes to Dubai on 12 November. The stand-up comic will be taking the stage at Mall of the Emirates' The Theatre. Bougheraba will be sure to leave audience members in stitches at this French-language show.

Keep an eye out for monthly The Laughter Factory tours with the next one taking place from 14 to 22 October. Oxytocin is one of our most important hormones and can only be produced when we are in contact with other humans. If you are spending too much time staring at a screen and starting to feel a bit paranoid, the Laughter Factory has the perfect cure.

Lifestyle events

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from 26-30 October, the GITEX Shopper is the region’s largest consumer electronics fair, offering visitors the opportunity to snatch up unbelievable deals on brands, new gadgets and home appliances all in one convenient location.

Downtown Design, held from 8-12 November, is the Middle East’s only trade fair dedicated to innovative, high-quality design. The week-long showcase is a magnet for design aficionados and professionals across a breadth of industries, from interiors and architecture to retail and hospitality.

As a partner of Downtown Design, the annual Dubai Design Week curates inventive showcases representing architecture, products, furniture and interior design as the region’s largest creative festival, held at Dubai Design District from 8-13 November.

Rebranded from Dubai International Motor Show, #NOFILTERDXB is the largest automotive event in the Middle East and North Africa. From 24-27 November, car enthusiasts are invited to enjoy exclusive car launches, interactive demonstrations and the latest innovations from thousands of global manufacturers.

Dubai Watch Week 2021 returns for its fifth edition on 24-28 November as the horological event founder by watch retailer Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons aims to share industry knowledge, limited-edition watches and innovative technologies that celebrates this meticulous art.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the city’s biggest shopping and entertainment extravaganza brought to residents and visitors by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is getting ready for another successful season of incredible retail deals, raffles, and more.