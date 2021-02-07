Dubai: If you happen to find yourself in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, make sure you stop to watch the UAE Space Mission LED themed show displayed on the world's tallest tower.
Every night the Burj Khalifa hosts incredible LED shows that include graphic art and creative storytelling. One of those displays shows a mission to space, an astronaut, satellites, as well as the planets in the vast universe.
The Burj Khalifa display highlights the importance of this mission to the UAE. The show starts with red lights beaming on to Burj Khalifa and dramatic orchestral music in the background.
Catch the show
On Weekdays, the show takes place every hour from 6.15pm to 10.15pm and every half an hour on weekends, from 6.15pm - 10.45pm.
Every day, the show displays a countdown with how many days there are to go until the big day. UAE’s Mars Mission, the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, announced it will enter Mars' orbit at 7.42pm on Tuesday, February 9.
After successfully completing its seven-month cruise to Mars, the UAE’s Mars Mission Hope Probe is just days away from the most critical part of its historic voyage to the Red Planet — the critical manoeuvre that will define the success or failure of the mission to place its orbiter, the Hope Probe, into Mars orbit.
Its successful arrival to Mars will make the UAE only the fifth country or entity in the world to reach Mars, after the United States, former Soviet Union, China, India, and European Space Agency; and also the third country to make accomplish the feat on first attempt.