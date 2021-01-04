Video Credit:

Dubai: A swarm of 300 drones will lift off each night of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) for performances filled with light and sound. Taking place above The Beach opposite JBR, Bluewaters and the Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, the nightly DSF Drone Light Show will run for 45 days in a row throughout the festival, making it the longest consecutively held show of its kind in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Residents and visitors can enjoy two great performances, each featuring different animations, every evening until January 30, with the drones first taking flight for a show at 7pm and at 9.30pm for a different show. Each performance will last four minutes and is free to watch.

Drone Light Show in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

The first show, titled ‘Dubai, A City of Adventure’, will show how there’s so much to see and do in Dubai, with everyone’s favourite characters Modesh and Dana going on a journey to explore what the city has to offer.

Show two, titled ‘Dubai, From the Past to the Present’ will show the city’s journey from old Dubai to new Dubai, where it started and where it is headed into the future, with the official DSF song by Rashed Al Majed, ‘Dubai Kawkab Aakhar’ which translates to ‘Dubai is another planet’.

Part of an calendar of DSF events, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the drone show is held with strategic partners The Beach, opposite JBR and Bluewaters. It will highlight Dubai’s position as a world leading city and a must-visit destination. The DSF Drone Light Show will be held in partnership with TikTok and be broadcast to 22 countries around the globe.

The Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, located right on the beachfront at JBR, is inviting diners to watch the flying performances while enjoying big savings on F&B at outdoor venues Bliss Lounge and Al Hadiqa Restaurant. Guests will receive a 25 per cent saving on selected F&B, with the hotel also offering great room rates