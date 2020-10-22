Dubai: Dubai is now home to a brand new Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), which allows visitors to walk around some of the most famous paintings in the world. The area, which covers 1,800 sqm and is located at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is officially open to the public.
The new gallery uses a combination of light technology, virtual reality and an incredible soundtrack to put you in the most transcendent mood. ToDA’s premiere exhibition is titled ‘From Monet to Kandinsky, Revolutionary Art’, is a very unusual presentation of classical art in digital format.
Honestly, the pictures do not do this place any justice, you have to watch the video to truly understand how gorgeous the experience is.
The multimedia show has a duration of 45 minutes, and features masterpieces by art world icons including Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Wassily Kandinsky, Georges Seurat, Paul Cézanne, Edvard Munch, Juan Gris, Robert Delaunay and Paul Klee.
The sensory experience art space incorporates 3D, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, including a range of activities – from painting masterclasses where visitors can bring famous artworks to life, to unique artefacts.
ToDA’s interactive exhibit for kids is a specially designed art space featuring multi-dimensional spaces with secret passages and portals to magical worlds. Entry to this art space is free-of-charge for ToDA visitors.
Key information:
Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Cost: Dh45 for children, Dh75 for adults, kids under 3 are free.
When: Open Daily from 12pm to 11pm