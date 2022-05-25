Abu Dhabi: As the first 'Chief Island Officer' of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Kevin Hart has now joined the celeb roster of ambassadors for the entertainment and leisure destination. In true Hart-style, he adds a comedic spin to his first experience on the world's fastest roller coaster - Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.
Prior to the ride, Hart appears more daring when he questions the speed of the world’ fastest roller coaster, the Formula Rossa. After his experience on the coaster, where Kevin reaches speeds of up to 240 km/h and encapsulates his fear of the roller coaster, he interacts with a young fan who innocently questions whether he had shed tears of fright to which Kevin Hart confidently argues that they are tears of joy. He also claims to have invented the best safety gear needed i.e., “the Hartbreaker” so visitors can look good while attempting to break records.
This is the first in a series of episodes as part of Kevin’s quest to ‘Hartify’ the Island - the latest celebrity-led campaign to promote the destination's attractions.
In March, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was also roped in to drum up Yas Island and its wonders in a new campaign. That campaign was styled in the format of a music video studded with Bollywood motifs. And yes, Singh was spotted singing and dancing his way across the Island.
One of the many record-breaking attractions available on Yas Island is the Formula Rossa, which holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s fastest roller coaster, reaching speeds of up to 240 km/h and traveling 52 meters upward in just 4.9 seconds.