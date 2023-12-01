Dubai: With the long weekend upon us and the weather cooling down, it's time to head outdoors and some Dubai destinations have major deals going on.
The Hajar mountain range makes Hatta one of the most beautiful and rustic locations to head to in the UAE.
This Dubai destination has a great selection of adrenaline-pumping and fun outdoor activities such as mountain biking, kayaking, climbing, rope course and others, including a glamping escapade.
Keeping with the theme of the UAE's 52nd Union day, Hatta Resorts’ Wadi Hub is offering 52 per cent discount on their High Ropes Course, for people of all ages. Guests can also expect a 35 per cent discount on selected outdoor activities from December 1-3.
You can get into the excitement from 9am to 9pm to experience an array of adrenaline-pumping activities, including Archery, Axe Throwing, Zipline, the Hatta Drop In, Small and Big Plunges, Canon, and other activities that will raise heart rates.
Staycations
The destination has staycation deals offering the Family Explore Package - an ongoing promotion starting from Dh999, where guests can enjoy early check-in and late check-out.
The Hatta Escape Package, starts from Dh1,59, and includes breakfast and a BBQ dinner. This package also incorporates a complimentary Ultimate Adventure Package.
Kids and visitors of all ages can try the all-new Aerial Adventure Park featuring multiple zip line experiences, a Giant Swing, and more.
Location: Dubai-Hatta Road. Cost: Based on activities. Timings: Daily, 9am to 9pm.