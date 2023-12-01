As the UAE gears up to commemorate its 52nd Union Day, Dubai offers an array of free and exciting events for residents and visitors alike.
Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts: A Dazzling Laser Show
River Island at Dubai Parks and Resorts will be the stage for a visual spectacle embracing sustainability. A laser show, illuminated in the vibrant colours of the UAE flag, will grace the night sky for three consecutive days. Access to the park is available for just AED 15 per person, fully redeemable against dining and attractions.
Date: December 1-3. Time: 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm
Escape the Urban bustle: Head to the beach
If you want to make the most of the cooler weather for free while also taking advantage of the amazing views head to the beaches of Dubai. Pack your picnic basket and then find a cozy spot along the sandy shoreline. From family-friendly activities and delicious food outlets to thrilling adventure sports, Dubai beaches have it all.
Al Khawaneej Walk: A Weekend of Cultural Celebration
Al Khawaneej Walk invites everyone to the December 1 - 3 celebration, promising a joy-filled weekend. The event will showcase a variety of cultural and folkloric activities, including performances by UAE folkloric bands, Ayala and Harbiya, an Emirati hospitality tent offering coffee and dates, falcon shows, henna artistry, kids' activities, a UAE Parade, and exclusive retail, dining, and leisure offers.
Date: December 1 to 3. Time: From 4pm onwards.
Al Seef along Dubai Creek: Cultural Immersion and Traditional Crafts
Head to Al Seef along the banks of Dubai Creek for a cultural immersion experience. Enjoy henna artistry, falconry displays, and traditional crafts like basket-making and weaving. The location will feature Emirati treats such as Arabic coffee and luqaimat, providing a delightful blend of tradition and authenticity.
Date: December 2 and 3, Time: From 4pm onwards.
Bluewaters: Embrace Local Heritage
Bluewaters will host a celebration centred around Union Day, featuring traditional bands like Harbia, Lewa, and Nadba performances and showcases on handicrafts and henna designs.
Date: December 1 to 3, Time: From 5pm onwards.
JBR’s Promenade: Traditional Acts and Family-Friendly Flicks
JBR’s promenade on Union Day will showcase traditional roaming acts, including Harbia and Nadba performances, along with traditional handicrafts and henna designs.
Date: December 1 to 3, Time: From 5pm onwards.
Gymboree: Free preview of play centre
Gymboree, the pioneer in early learning and play centers, has opened a free preview for families on December 1 and 2 ahead of its latest branch in Springs Souk. With over 700 locations in 40 countries, including a popular branch in Al Barsha, the new Springs Souk center aims at fostering a love for learning and play in children from newborns to six years old.
Date: December 1 and 2