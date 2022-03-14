Dubai: The World’s Highest Observation Wheel in Dubai is closed until Eid Al Fitr weekend “for periodic enhancements”, Ain Dubai announced on its official page.
Ain Dubai will be closed throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.
“We look forward to welcoming our visitors back for our planned reopening, scheduled for the Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend,” the statement said.
“Since Ain Dubai’s inauguration, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from the UAE and across the globe. Many firsts have been achieved and celebrated at Ain Dubai in addition to multiple stellar events which have truly fortified Ain Dubai and Bluewaters as a thriving lifestyle island destination," the official statement said.
It is scheduled to reopen for the Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend.
"For periodic enhancements, Ain Dubai will be closed from today and throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. Over the coming weeks and as part of our commitment to continuously develop the unrivalled guest experience, we will work closely with our customer team and key partners to introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors,” it added.
