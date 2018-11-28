Creed II
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Dolph Lundgren, Sylvester Stallone
Language: English Genre: Sports Rating: PG15
Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.
Beautiful Boy
Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Steve Carell
Language: English Genre: Drama Rating: 15+
Based on the memoirs of David and Nic Sheff, the film chronicles meth addiction and recovery through the eyes of David, who watches his son Nic as he struggles with addiciton.
Instant Family
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Bryne, Isabela Moner
Language: English Genre: Comedy Rating: PG13
Pete and Ellie plan on adopting a child, but once they meet three siblings, one quickly turns to three overnight.
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Starring: Cameron Britton, Claes Bang, Sverrir Gudnason, Sylvia Hoeks
Language: English Genre: Thriller Rating: 15+
Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.
2.0
Starring: Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Rajini kanth
Language: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Genre: Action Rating: PG13
After facing a threat that is beyond the current understanding of science, the Government seeks the help of scientists. Dr. Vaseegaran suggests to assemble Chitti to fight against it.
3iar Nary (Egyptian)
Starring: Ahmed Al - Fishawi , Mohamed Mamdouh, Asma Abu Al Yazeed
Language: Arabic Genre: Crime Rating: 15+
After a clash between a group of demonstrators and the security forces, one of the bodies of this clash is returned to the morgue with seven other bodies. The forensic doctor, Yassin Al-Manstarli, writes his medical report after examining the body and states that the victim was shot at close range, unlike the other bodies and the problems begins when this medical report leaks to the media.