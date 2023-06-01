1 of 8
Dubai: Escape the summer heat by heading to one of the UAE’s several escape rooms that feature exciting tasks, puzzles and themes. The perfect group activity for families, friends or co-workers, you’ll need to use logic and problem-solving skills to either escape the room, or proceed to the next room depending on the game. The latest escape rooms combine virtual reality with the puzzles and riddles, making the activity even more thrilling and life-like.
Phobia: The theme is magic and wizardry at Phobia where there are six games. Each game can be played by two to five people, and the team should escape under 60 minutes. Some of the fames are based on horror themes, making the experience spooky in a fun way. Location: JLT, Dubai, Cost: Starts at Dh115.
No Way Out: In this one the game will get very real with live actors with you in a Horror Escape Room. You’ll have to use magic to free yourselves from certain traps. There are four rooms with various tasks, and each team (2-6) will have 60 minutes to escape. Location: JLT, City Walk and Sheikh Zayed Road. Price: Starting at Dh125, depending on the number of people.
Escape Hunt: This game comes with a whole back story – you’re innocent and in jail from which you’re trying to escape just as others are trying to get you to steal a Pink Star Diamond from a Dubai bank. Each game lasts an hour and every team should have 2-5 members. Location: The Galleria Mall, Dubai Price: Starting at Dh135 per person depending on the number of people in the group.
Deep Dark Dubai: If you’re someone who loves to be scared out of your wits, this venue is for you. The game includes live actors and you actually have to navigate your way through a villa with no lights. Think ‘paranormal’ style – you have two games to choose from. Location: Al Meydan Street, KML Business Center Price: Depends on the game.
Game Over: With 12 escape rooms, this venue has a relatively higher number of rooms to get trapped in. The location prides itself on being designed by professional animators, so the games – which use virtual reality as well – will have dramatic backstories, alternate universes, fun riddles, and more. The property also has a board game café. Location: Nakheel Palm Jumeirah, Price: From Dh175.
Prison Island: Prison Island has officially launched in Sharjah, offering an immersive and gripping experience with challenging themed cells. The facility accommodates up to 120 players in 1-20 teams, with a maximum of 6 people per cell with tasks ranging from 1-3 hours. Prepare to be challenged by mind-bending quizzes, agility tests and brain-teasing challenges. Each member of your team is expected to contribute their unique skills to earn valuable points. Location: City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah Price: Starts from Dh129.
Inspired by TV shows, this new escape room in Abu Dhabi features 26 individual cells - you have to escape them all to win the entire game. The attraction named Prison Island - Beat the Bars is based on The Crystal Maze and Fort Boyard. The entire venue is spread over 1,000 sq. metres. Prices start at 125/- person. Location: Abu Dhabi Mall.
