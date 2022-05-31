Dubai: With four days of events, Britain is gearing up to celebrate 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from June 2-5. The longest still-serving sovereign in the world, the Queen is the first monarch in Britain to celebrate this incredible milestone, which she completed on February 6. The 96-year-old became the queen of Britain, and more than a dozen other realms, on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952.

Here’s where you can celebrate Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years as Queen, right here in Dubai with food, theatre and fun events.

QE2 celebrations

Where best to celebrate the Queen than on the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2)? The ship is permanently berthed at Dubai’s Mina Rashid Port as a floating ship, museum and hotel. Christened by the Queen in 1967, the QE2’s arrival in Dubai in November 2008 marked the end of her final voyage capping a logbook of 40 years that recorded 5.6 million nautical miles, including 25 world cruises, 801 Atlantic crossings and 1,408 individual voyages. Seven floors and 224 restored passenger state rooms of the 13-deck ship were opened to the public in Dubai in 2018.

The ship’s entertainment for the occasion is varied; you could enjoy “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Variety Show” featuring The Royal Marines Corps of Drums, a Scottish Piper, Shirley Bassey tribute, local ballet school - Turning Pointe, a Juggler and more. Or you could sit down for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebratory Dinner, a three-course meal complete with entertainment. For kids, treat them to Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain taking place from 3 to 5 June.

Dates: June 3,4 (variety shows and dinner) Where: Port Rashid – Dubai

Rhodes W1

Rhodes W1 at Grosvenor House Dubai is launching a special 2 and 3-course set menu in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The offers features a selection of Jubilee-themed starters including Roasted Tomato Soup, Coronation Prawn Cocktail and an option to choose from a range of roasts or a Chestnut Mushroom Risotto as a vegetarian option. End on a sweet note with Treacle Sponge Pudding with vanilla custard or an ‘After Eight’ cake slice for the mint-chocolate lovers. On Sunday, June 5, a special Sunday roast will be served with live entertainment and themed décor.

Dates: June 4, 5 Where: Al Emreef St - Dubai Marina

Geales

Geales, Le Royal Meridien’s British seafood restaurant is also offering a themed brunch with a special menu including items such as Prawn Cocktails, Coronation Chicken Wrap, Cod Bon Bon, Roast Beef, Fish & Chips, and signature British desserts such as Eton Mess, Trifle, Apple Crumble and Sticky Toffee Pudding to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s II accession. Families can enjoy a variety of themed family-friendly activities such as games, face painting and arts & crafts that are suitable for children of all ages.

Dates: June 4, 5 Where: Al Mamsha St – Dubai Marina

Armani Hotel Dubai

The hotel has a number of offers to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen, from a full English breakfast to a royal garden party with a traditional British afternoon tea. There is also a Sunday brunch featuring a traditional roast, fish and chips, pies, and what have been reported as the Queen’s favourite desserts including Eton mess, trifle and cake.

Dates: June 2-5 Where: Burj Khalifa - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai

The Blacksmith

For a more casual yet quintessential British affair, head to The Blacksmith at Wyndham Dubai, which is offering a burger and beverage for Dh70 on June 2.