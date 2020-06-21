Image Credit:

Dubai: It's very important to keep your kids busy without exposing them to the current UAE summer heat. Instead of keeping them at home in front of the TV or playing video games, try something active and different! We have your guide on where to take your kids this summer for an awesome kids day out.

As COVID-19 restrictions are easing, more places are becoming available to kids in Dubai.

At the moment, only kids clubs in hotels and outdoor playgrounds are open, while soft play areas and edutainment spots like Mattel Playtown, Kidzania and Oli Oli are still closed.

Here’s where you can take your kids this summer

1. The Green planet

The Green Planet is the region’s first and only stand-alone indoor tropical forest featuring over 3,000 different plants and animals. The Green Planet is a recreational facility and a great way to spend the afternoon with your kids. Teach them about ecosystem and the various species of flora and fauna. Kids can enjoy exciting interactions with the free flying birds, animals such as sloths and tree porcupines, creepy crawlies as well as take in the stunning display of greenery. From Sunday to Thursday, you can also claim a free meal with every ticket you buy.

Location: City Walk, Dubai Cost Dh110 online and Dh120 at the door Timings: Daily from 10am to 6pm

2. Roxy Kids

For the ultimate day out head to one of the Roxy locations at City Walk, Box Park or The Beach at JBR and let the kids enjoy a child’s film of their choice and cool down from the Dubai heat with some cool refreshments. Roxy Cinemas welcomes back 12 year olds and under to their venues with a special offer, where every child under 12they will get a free slushie drink. Offer is only valid on show times before 4pm in shows marked as ‘Little Roxy’. Offer is available from Sunday June 21 to Wednesday June 24.

Location: Roxy Cinemas at City Walk, The Beach, and Box Park Cost: Dh75 for 1 adult and 1 child

3. Ski Dubai

Discover the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East. The mountain-themed wintery setting gives you the chance to ski, snowboard, toboggan and of course, meet some penguins. A perfect activity for people who want to try winter sports in the UAE.

Location Mall of the Emirates Cost Summer passes starting from Dh190 per child Timings Daily from 10am to 10pm

4. Jam Jar Dubai

Grab the little budding artists in the family and head over to Al Quoz where a creative concept, the Jam Jar, has recently re-opened to all ages and offers a unique space to get the imaginative juices flowing. The studio and project space offers the region’s first Public DIY Painting Studio, perfect for a family to spend hours painting. A place that really brings the family together in a relaxed environment, providing a platform for everyone to unleash their creativity with an unlimited supply of paint on canvas. The studio is equipped with easels, paints, art supplies, a coffee bar and music, providing a complete creative experience.

Location Unit H74, Alserkal Avenue Al Quoz 3 Cost Three 20 x 20 cm - Dh110; Two 30 x 30 cm - Dh125; One 40 x 50 cm - Dh125; One 60 x 60 cm Dh150 (2 hour sessions inclusive of all painting supplies) Timings Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm to 6pm

5. Aquaventure Atlantis

Atlantis Aquaventure has reopened and is allowing kids in on the fun. From Thursday to Sunday the park is offering everyone up to 50 per cent off. Not only will day passes start at Dh119 for adults and Dh99 for children but the discount also extends to Dolphin Bay and Sea Lion Point, The Lost Chambers and all dive experiences in The Ambassador Lagoon. This also means that guests staying in resort from Thursdays-Sundays will also receive daily unlimited complimentary access to the park as part of their room price.

Location: Atlantis the Palm Cost: Dh99 for kids and Dh119 for adults Timings: From Thursday to Sunday 10am to 7pm

6. Kids clubs in Hotels

