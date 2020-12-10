The new dining destination, will be home to 20 bars, three restaurants and a beach clubs

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Ending this year on a high a new F&B concept called ‘Bla Bla’ will be Dubai’s newest foodie destination. Opening in two phases this December, the new monster of a venue is made up of 20 bars, three restaurants and a beach club.

Each distinct concept has been created to cater to a full spectrum of preferences and pockets, from barefoot beverages on the beach, to bubbles and cocktails overlooking the water. This is a venue open to everyone, whether you’re looking to dress up, or simply grab a drink in flip flops off the beach.

Stretching from The Walk in JBR through and onto the beach, at The Beach Mall by Meraas, the almost 100,000sqft all day venue will be the first independent property in the area licensed for beverages, shisha, music and dancing.

The first part of the two-phased opening will welcome the Bla Bla Beach Club. Located directly opposite Bluewaters Island with uninterrupted views of the sea and the Dubai Eye, the Beach Club will have its own bar and feature live entertainment.

A casual, Instagram friendly, Bali-themed beach bar will occupy the remainder of the ground floor while the first floor will house eight concepts – three on the terrace and five indoors including a nostalgic Irish bar, a Hollywood inspired venue and a vinyl-clad Record Room bar. Keep an eye out for secret rooms and Instagrammable spots throughout the venue.

Bla Bla’s three licensed restaurants will also open in phase one. Occupying the large central courtyard next to the pool, will be traditional Italian and Japanese concepts as well as a Texas style BBQ Smokehouse serving classics including Smoked Brisket, Honey Glazed Barbecue Chicken and Angus BBQ Ribs.