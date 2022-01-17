Dubai: This winter season, OliOli, an experiential children’s play museum based in Dubai, has created the UAE's largest miniature winter town, Magical Winterland - a unique installation designed to bring the joy and magic of miniature models to families and children. The immersive attraction features more than 500 miniature pieces including animated buildings, scenic landscapes, colourful characters, a model train, a ski-slope, and a fun-filled carnival, all nestled in the enchantment of snow-capped mountains.
The Magical Winterland experience includes interactive and immersive activities. Children can start their journey by collecting their Magical Winterland Explorer booklet and flashlights to document their discoveries– including farmlands characters, beautiful buildings in the city square, joyful winterlanders, friendly pets, and even sunbathing snowmen.
Visitors will also have the chance to follow the Winterland Express train route and see a fun-filled miniature carnival. They can also become a part of the exhibit by performing at the Carnival’s Talent Show and having their act projected on a miniature interactive screen.
Cost: Entry to Magical Winterland for OliOli’s Standard PLUS ticket is priced at Dh146 for one child and one adult.