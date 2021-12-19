Looking for festive décor ideas? Here's how to make a mini Christmas tree...
Want to create an elaborate centerpiece for your Christmas dinner table? Or looking for unique Christmas decor ideas? Meet Hossam Ahmed Salem, a florist for six years at the Armani Hotel, Dubai. "I have been trained by the Italian designer Giorgio Armani for six months," Salem told Gulf News. The Egyptian expatriate creates elaborate floral arrangements at the hotel everyday. Here is Salem's quick mini Christmas tree decor tutorial for Gulf News readers.