DubaiL To celebrate Dubai’s recent reopening and encourage residents and visitors to rediscover the Dubai dining scene, Jumeirah Group launches Jumeirah Restaurant Week as part of Dubai Summer Surprises 2020.
From August 12 until 22, diners can experience a culinary deal with special three-course creative menus at 12 Jumeirah outlets, and enjoy different types of cuisines at a lower price.
Participating venues include some of Dubai’s best-loved restaurants, like Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Tuscan seafood restaurant Rockfish, or Jumeirah Creekside Hotel’s restaurant Nomad serving international cuisine. Alternatively, there’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s gastro-pub Dhow & Anchor for modern British classics, as well as the new kids on the block The Social House or popular trendy café Lah Lah at Jumeirah Zabeel House The Greens, or go to some Asian favourites like the Noodle House and Pai Thai.
With set menus ranging from Dh120 to Dh250 per person depending on the restaurant, diners will experience signature dishes from the venue, offering the best selection at amazing value. Families eager to enjoy the experience will be delighted to learn that in many restaurants, kids can dine for free, or picky eaters can choose from alternative packages at attractive prices.
Key information:
Location: Across Jumeirah Hotels
Cost: Ranging from Dh120 to Dh250
Timing: Lunch and dinner from August 12 to 22