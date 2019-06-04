Just two days away from its very first live show, Dubai arena gets final touch

Coca Cola Arena with the newly fixed sign Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai is no newbie to 'first', 'largest' or 'tallest' titles. The latest addition to the landscape, Coca Cola Arena, is another venue with superlative adjectives to add to Dubai's ever-growing list. Coca Cola Arena, a multi-purpose indoor venue that can comfortably host 17,000 people is the largest indoor climate-controlled venue in the region.

In April, we got a sneak peek into the mammoth venue that will host its very first live show on June 6 - just two days away. The venue can accommodate 5,000 people on the 86mx45m arena bowl floor area, 5,000 on level one, 5,000 on level four and 1,500-2,000 in the VIP suite halls.

In preparation for the first show this weekend, the venue got a pretty big final touch - a sparkling new sign standing tall at a height of 5.37 metres with a total of 2685 LEDs attached to the iconic calligraphy of the brand.

