Dubai is no newbie to 'first', 'largest' or 'tallest' titles. The latest addition to the landscape, Coca Cola Arena, is another venue with superlative adjectives to add to Dubai's ever-growing list. Coca Cola Arena, a multi-purpose indoor venue that can comfortably host 17,000 people is the largest indoor climate-controlled venue in the region.
In April, we got a sneak peek into the mammoth venue that will host its very first live show on June 6 - just two days away. The venue can accommodate 5,000 people on the 86mx45m arena bowl floor area, 5,000 on level one, 5,000 on level four and 1,500-2,000 in the VIP suite halls.
In preparation for the first show this weekend, the venue got a pretty big final touch - a sparkling new sign standing tall at a height of 5.37 metres with a total of 2685 LEDs attached to the iconic calligraphy of the brand.
For June 6
For those readers who have already picked up tickets to the weekend show, the organisers have a few tips. Since public parking is not available on the venue, a 'park and ride' facility has been organised. This must be pre-booked in advance by calling 04 215 3000 with the pick-up point opposite Safa Park and Medcare Hospital. The closest metro stop is the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station which is just short walk away.