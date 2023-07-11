Abu Dhabi: For the second time ever, K-Pop fans can converge enmasse at the Hyperound K-Fest in Abu Dhabi this November.
This celebration will feature amazing performances, pulsating beats, and captivating choreography from established superstars and rising talents. The line-up includes Peakboy, Enhypen, XG Band, Sunmi, Cherry Bullet and several other big names in Korean music.
Pre-registration for the event has started. The fest is open to music lovers of all ages, but children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.