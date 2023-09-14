Dubai: A new park, tailored exclusively for kids aged 10 and below, has opened at Dubai Festival City Mall. Leo & Loona aims to blend gastronomy, education, and entertainment.
Covering 2,200 square meters of the second floor, the park boasts over 30 attractions, designed for children between the ages of three and 10. The facility offers a massive soft play area for both infants and toddlers, trampolines, ball pool, soft pool with battle bridges, climbing walls, BERG pedal go-karts, magic sandbox, and much more.
Children can also enjoy birthday parties at the themed birthday rooms, with colours and decorations of the child's choice. Guests will be treated to a selection of themed food and beverages, ensuring a truly memorable celebration.
While the kids play, parents can take advantage of the quiet co-working spaces, or enjoy meals at the family restaurant, featuring American, European and local dishes.
The venue is brought to life by the local company ARCO Constructions.
Location: Dubai Festival City Mall, Cost: Monday to Thursday, 2 hours at Dh129, or full day at Dh199 (Adults can enter for free with kids)