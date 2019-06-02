Legoland Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Celebrate Global Wellness Month

The Duck Salad at Hakkasan.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has introduced four specialty menus catering to vegetarian, dairy free, gluten free and shellfish free dietary requirements, for those with intolerances or seeking healthier dining choices, a la carte. Also, Hakkatini night offer is available daily, that includes two signature house beverages and a small food platter for Dh96, with extended hours on Wednesdays until 11pm.

+ hakkasan.com/abu-dhabi

Dubai

Unwanted Clothing Drive

Ramadan at BurJuman.

The ‘Share a Touch of Love’ campaign sees Dubai Retail and Unilever collaborate for a nation-wide initiative, where UAE residents and tourists donate unwanted clothes at dedicated collection boxes in six Dubai Retail destinations and communities. All clothing items donated at collection boxes in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Bay Avenue, Bay Square, Mudon Community Centre, Al Khail Gate Community Centre and Shorooq Community Centre will then be washed before being distributed to those in need by Emirates Red Crescent.

Summer Membership

Privilee, the lifestyle membership launched a three month summer membership giving UAE residents the chance to live a five-star lifestyle every day of the week. Normally, an annual membership costs Dh6,348, but the three-month version allows you to sample Privilee over a shorter period.

Available for purchase until July 10 offering unlimited access to 49 resorts in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Fujairah, plus a growing number of stand-alone gyms. It also offers discounts of up to 40 per cent off the full dining bill, reduced rates on spa and activity offers.

+ privilee.ae

Help Those Less Fortunate

BurJuman is marking Ramadan with the UAE Red Crescent to support those less fortunate. Visitors can drop off pre-loved toys and clothes in good condition at the donation boxes available across the mall. Also, explore traditional activities that depict the culture and the importance of the month as well as commemorate the Year of Tolerance where people come together as one. From iftar to 10 pm each night during Ramadan, enjoy coffee and dates available at the main atriums and get hands adorned in henna art, younger members can explore their flair for creative arts at the Arts and Crafts Corner.

+ burjuman.com

Share a Touch of Love

Members and staff at Fitness First’s 21 clubs across Dubai are encouraged to drop off old and unwanted clothes at donation boxes located in each venue as part of a charity campaign campaign, which will see collected items, delivered to families in need.

+ fitnessfirstme.com

Ramadan Carnival

Dubai Outlet mall has partnered with UAE Red Crescent, encouraging shoppers to donate their used clothing and household items with charity box placed in the mall. Also, extended opening hours, from 10am until midnight daily.

Discover Legoland

Legoland Dubai.

Mark Ramadan at Legoland Dubai, part of Dubai Parks and Resorts, this May, with a series of special offers taking place at the park. Visit Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park for Dh100 per ticket, with 10 per cent of all ticket sales going towards the ‘Wanna Read?’ initiative, a charitable initiative aiming to create warm, friendly and healing environments through reading activities for children in hospitals. The Big Shop retail store within the park will also run a ‘buy-one-give-one’ offer on all books, meaning when one book is purchased, visitors will be given another to donate.

+ legoland.ae

Italian National Day

All Italian at BiCE.

Celebrate the day at BiCE Ristorante at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, offering 50 per cent off on the entire bill for one day only, to celebrate Festa della Repubblica. Dig into classics with a modern twist from a la carte menu, including burrata, homemade ricotta and spinach tortelli in creamy truffle sauce, oven baked lamb rack and different types of pizzas, finished off with desserts celebrating all things Italian. Available for lunch, between 12.30-3pm and dinner from 7-11.30pm. Prior booking is required.

Call 04-3182520

WHERE TO WATCH THE CRICKET WORLD CUP

Fairmont Dubai

Trophy Room will be showing all the ICC Cricket World Cup matches. Three key deals going on during games include happy hours with selected house beverages and food from Dh32 ( weekdays 5-8pm); On Tuesdays buy-one-get-one-free for Dh27 on grilled chicken or fish tacos and wings Wednesday offer priced at Dh4 per wing, from 5pm onwards.

Call 04-3325555

Majestic City Retreat Hotel

Bar Baar will commence live screening of all the matches on a 250-inch digital cinematic screen and 12 SMD 110 customised screens. Their cricket menu offers 10 different non-vegetarian platters at Dh60 from the participating countries, as well as 10 different mixed beverages priced at Dh80. The Predictometer Booth will give every one a chance to win a free beverage. Free entry.

Call 04-5012631

The Rose & Crown

The British pub at The Atrium boasts eight big screens including a projector, showing all games, daily, all day. Happy hours from 5-8pm with house beverages for Dh29. Special discounts on food and beverages during games. Also, two British roasts and a bucket of beverages for Dh250. Furthermore, if you lose interest in the match, play a game of jenga, pool or darts with your friends.

Call 04-4370022

Freedom Pizza

Join the Freedom Cricket World Cup, a fantasy league during the Cricket World Cup. Fans can put themselves in the running for prizes worth Dh25,000, prior to each real time game, players will need to predict answers from game related questions, accumulating points that will allow players the chance to win prizes, with the overall winner receiving a Dh3,000 voucher to spend at noon.com.