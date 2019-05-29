Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is obrserving Otter Week. Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Art Talk

Emirati artist Amal Bin Lootah is a self-taught mix media painter, will talk about ‘Expressing Emotions Through Art’. At Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Free and open to the public.

Call 055 550 9640. adah.ae

Sunset Sessions

Watch the sunset from the Diablito rooftop terrace and settle in for a night of Mediterranean food at a 20 per cent off the total bill, daily from 7pm until midnight. At Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

Call 02 565 1175.

DUBAI

Europa League Final

The 2018–19 football season is coming to an end with two of the biggest games, yet to be played. Tonight, the Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal kicks off at 11pm and next up on Saturday is the UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspurs. Below is a list of venues screening the showdown live.

Victor’s at Hilton Capital Grand Abu Dhabi will be screening the games with 50 per cent off selected food and beverages at Dh28 during happy hours. Call 056-2018520.

Joe’s Backyard at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City welcomes fans to revel in the madness with big screens around the venue, and various offers – beverages at half the price from 5-7pm; 25 per cent off the bill if fans wear a club jersey of the team they support; Dh99 for a burger and two beverages and predict the scores to win. Call 055-7094509.

Beach Stadium (pictured)is back at Hilton JBR with a beachside setting, catch the matches live on the big screen right in the garden surrounded with bean bags and standard screens at the beachside bar on. Dh99 for a burger and a beverage or three beverages for the same price during the games. Happy hours from 5-8pm on weekdays, offering 50 per cent off. Call 04-3182319.

Stadium in the Sky at 40,000 feet, Emirates flights with Live TV will screen both the all-English finals, the airline has made special arrangements to ensure all the 23 Emirates flights operating to and from England during match times are equipped with Live TV.

Perry & Blackwelder’s in Souk Madinat Jumeirah will screen the matches live, offering beverage pitchers or sharing platters for Dh99, or an all you can eat and drink deal for Dh199.

Fans can take advantage of offers at The Duck Hook at Dubai Hills Golf Estate during screenings, offering four beverages and three nibbles for Dh199.

Otter Week

Celebrate the smallest furriest aquatic family with a week dedicated to everything otters. Today, being World Otter Day, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo aims to drive awareness on conservation as well as take measures to protect the vulnerable species, with its breeding programme. Visit the pop-up art exhibition in The Dubai Mall showcasing paw-paintings by Dubai Aquarium’s Otter family themselves. The centrepiece of the exhibition, is a bespoke painting of Dubai Aquarium’s mother and daughter otter pair, Ginger and Maxine by wildlife artist, Emma Skinner. 10 per cent of the proceeds of all Otter Encounter bookings will be donated to the International Otter Survival Fund. Today, until June 1.

thedubaiaquarium.com.

Mommy’s Spa Days

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has launchea a new spa offer treating all mother’s to a spa day. Book any spa treatment for yourself and a get a free access to the Kids Club for your little one. Children aged between 4 and 12 years old get supervised activities, free of charge. Available from 9.30am – 4.30pm, Sunday to Thursday.

Call 04 318 2406.

OneWall Exhibit

An exhibition by Faiza Butt, showcasing her new collection that utilizes an intricate drawing process to produce surfaces that hover between a photograph and embroidery, at 1X1 Gallery, Alserkal Avenue. Open from 11am to 5pm during Ramadan and 11am to 7pm post Eid (closed during Eid), until June 13.

1x1artgallery.com

Flow Talks

Flow, the healthy eating and creative hub at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Boulevard, is hosting the last session of its Ramadan Series, featuring Eman Al Mughairy who works as a Abu Dhabi Youth Hub Project Manager and is passionate about cultural diplomacy. She’s an advocate for youth empowerment and will discuss ‘connecting for positive change’ and the ‘Year of Tolerance’. To complement the talks, chef Chris Kinsley will serve up traditional Arabic cuisine infused with a modern twist in a healthy Arabic iftar from sundown to 9pm, at Dh98 per person, including beverages. Entry to the talks is free.

Call 800 666 353. flowdubai.com

Art Showcase

Mawaheb from Beautiful People, an art studio for the determined, joins hands with Calgary, Canada’s Indefinite Arts Centre for an art showcase that highlights the joint works by UAE-based and Canadian artists. The exhibition is themed ‘Connection’ to underline the power of art in connecting people and underlining the power of creativity as a positive force for good. On display at the studio until May 30.

mawaheb-dubai.com

Ramadan at Roxy Cinemas

Roxy Cinemas is offering 40 per cent off movie tickets across its cinemas for the rest of the Ramadan period. Tickets will start from Dh20, valid across Roxy Cinemas City Walk, The Beach, Boxpark and La Mer. Plus, for those who book online get a platinum plus ticket, a three course meal and a mocktail for Dh140 per person.

theroxycinemas.com

Ramadan at The Meat Co

South African-inspired restaurant The Meat Co is welcoming visitors to avail a 40 per cent discount on the total bill during Ramadan. Available at both branches in Souk Qaryat Al Beri in Abu Dhabi and Souk Al Bahar, Dubai, from sunset until 9pm everyday.