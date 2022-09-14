Yas Marina Circuit has officially sold out all Grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, with the unprecedented demand to attend this year’s F1 season finale seeing fans secure their spot at record-breaking speed for the Middle East’s biggest entertainment weekend.

With fans from across the world acting fast to book their place at the final race of the 2022 Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi, all Grandstands – including the all-new stand added along the North Straight for this year’s Grand Prix have been fully sold out for this year’s race with more than two months to go until the 10 teams arrive in the UAE.

Last year’s historic title-decider in which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his first world championship on the newly reconfigured Yas Marina Circuit track was a once-in-a-generation race.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said, “To cater for the unprecedented demand for this year’s race, we added a brand-new stand along our incredible North Straight section, which has additionally sold out at a record-pace and this demand reflects the level of growth of Motorsports we are seeing in the region. We understand that some may not be able to secure their seat at this year’s race, and as a result, we are already planning for tickets for next year’s race to go on sale earlier than ever before to ensure our fans can book their spot early to enjoy the unreal thrills of an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.”

Hospitality ticket holders will not only receive tickets for all three days of this year’s the F1 season finale weekend at Yas Marina Circuit, but also for each of the four iconic Yasalam After-Race concerts held at Etihad Park.

This year’s Abu Dhabi GP will bring a spectacular finish to the F1 season on track at Yas Marina Circuit, and fans can also look forward to incredible live music performances from some of the world’s biggest stars as the Yasalam After-Race Concerts return to take over Etihad Park on Yas Island.