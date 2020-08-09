Dubai: 1 OAK Dubai is set to re-open as a lounge and restaurant. The famous New York nightlife destination has collaborated with London’s “Meat Man” Chef Richard Turner, to serve a modern menu within its ambient interiors alongside an eclectic urban set by resident DJs Yann Turner and Diana Montana.
1 OAK has undergone a transformation that stills pays tribute to the parties of the past. The newly launched restaurant and lounge provides guests and music fans with a vibrant experience that prioritises wellbeing, serving comfort cuisine and beverages in a socially distanced setting.
Richard Turner, the Executive Chef of Hawksmoor International, a Director of Pitt Cue, Blacklock and founded the UK’s biggest culinary festival, Meatopia, which brings chefs together for a weekend of barbeques, meat and music. Passionate about good-quality, ethically sourced meat, Turner spent the majority of 2019 researching the region’s favourite late-night foods and sourcing the finest flavours in the Middle East, to ensure his menu was tailored specifically for the people of Dubai.
From 10pm onwards, guests can enjoy the Truffle Grilled Cheese Sandwich, finely sliced truffle with onions and herb on mixed cheese, grilled within slices of sourdough bread; Fried Chicken Burger, deep-fried chicken, chicken sausage and smoked turkey alongside lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, ogleshield cheese with the 1 OAK signature sauce and a soft brioche bun; and the signature Cheese Burger, a marinated beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions and ogleshield cheese, secret sauce and a soft potato bun.
The 1 OAK Restaurant and Lounge serves crafted beverages and international cuisine alongside a live DJ set of R&B, hip-hop and afro-beats. Established in New York in 2008, 1 OAK was born of the namesake “One Of A Kind” and has since become a global nightlife phenomenon due to its unparalleled blend of service and design.
Key info:
Location: 1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai
Date: Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays each week
Time: From 10pm onwards
Price: Starting from Dh30