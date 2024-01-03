Dubai: The Dhai Dubai light art festival is set to launch in Expo City Dubai and illuminate Al Wasl Plaza in January 2024, the venue announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Running from January 26 to February 4, 2024, the festival is organized by Expo City Dubai, in strategic partnership with AGB Creative, curators and designers of Vivid Sydney, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).
This inaugural event aims to rekindle the spirit of Al Wasl with creativity from Emirati artists participating in Dhai Dubai.
The release added, "Drawing its essence from Al Wasl's enduring values — inclusiveness, a rich cultural tapestry, knowledge, authentic cultural expression, universal humanity, and insatiable curiosity — these values will infuse every facet of the festival, creating an atmosphere of unity and wonder."
Dhai Dubai light art festival unfolds under the insightful curatorial guidance of two distinguished figures in the field - Amna Abulhoul, an executive creative director, joins forces with Anthony Bastic AM, an internationally acclaimed luminary known for his work with Vivid Sydney - as a thoughtful celebration of Dubai's spirit and heritage through lights.