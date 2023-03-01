1 of 7
The Farmers’ Souq: This Dubai Municipality initiative is a free agricultural, social and investment platform that brings together local Emirati farmers to sell agricultural, organic, and local products directly to consumers. The market features products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, organic products, honey, dates, and herbal products. Location: Al Nakheel Park, Date: Until March 11, 5pm to 8pm, Cost: Free entry.
Sikka Art and Design Festival: Enjoy the popular arts fest in its 11 edition featuring six murals, nine outdoor installations, and over 100 talks, panels and workshops for art lovers and enthusiasts. The entire area transforms and gives the best opportunities to enjoy the Al Fahidi district, not to mention amazing photo ops. Location: Al Fahidi, Date: Until March 5 (4pm to 11pm). Cost: Free entry..
DIFC Sculpture Park: If you’re on the hunt for beautiful art installations across the city, you must head to this exhibit in DIFC. The theme of the installation is ‘Tales Under the Gate’ and features everything from traditional sculptures and paintings through to video art. Location: DIFC, Date: Until June 30. Cost: Free entry..
Dubai in 1962: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in cooperation with the Consulate General of Japan in Dubai, organised a photo exhibition “Dubai in the Year 1962” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan. The collection of black and white photographs showcases Dubai's heritage and daily life before the emergence of oil, and the strong relationship that brought together the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the people of Dubai and his daily meetings with them at his majilis, in addition to highlighting the population around Al Fahidi Fort, which today houses Dubai Museum, as well as the creek banks, and the vitality of trade in the popular markets. Location: Al Safa Art and Design Library Date: Until March 17.
The Ripe Market: Make shopping day a fun family event with a visit to The Ripe Market which features market stalls for produce, clothes, artisan goods and crafts, while food vendors offer delicious wares to munch on. Location: Dubai Police Academy, Date: Saturdays (until May 2023), 9am to 9pm, Cost: Free entry.
Hotspot by the Bay: Enjoy the last weeks of the nice weather outdoor at this artsy lifestyle destination which includes various food concepts and also features designs by artists and home-grown brands. Location: Dubai Festival City, Date: until May 2023 from 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm. Cost: Free entry..
Art Dubai launches its most ambitious edition ever, with over 130 galleries from more than 40 countries. The fair also features 24 Dubai-based galleries, the largest number to date. Location: Madinat Jumeirah Date: March 3 and 4 from 2:00pm to 9:00pm March 5 from 12pm to 6pm Cost: Ticket price: One day pass — Dh90 per person. Three day ticket price: Dh150 per person.
