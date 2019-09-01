From meal deals to fitness expos, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Meet UFC Fighters

As part of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, there will be several demonstrations, workshops and fitness challenges taking place in the octagon at Yas Mall Town Square. Different fighting styles will feature including Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, Karate, Shootfighting and Kickboxing, as well as self-defence and grappling technique demonstrations from sports professionals. Until Tuesday. The UFC 242 Abu Dhabi is set to take place at the purpose-built The Arena stadium on Yas Island on Saturday.

+ yasmall.ae

Abu Dhabi Sports and Fitness Expo

Leading international companies will showcase their products alongside fitness influencers who will take the stage across a two-day series of seminars. There will also be fitness classes and activations to engage attendees of all ages, alongside competitions for coaches, amateur MMA fighters, CrossFit athletes, strongmen and women and elite amateur bodybuilders. Fitness celebrities such as four times Mr Olympia Jay Cutler and Mr Universe Mike O’Hearn will also make appearances. Tickets start at Dh50 for a day pass.

+ universalmusclefitnessandfashion.com

Join the Freestyle Academy

Bounce, the freestyle trampoline playground, has announced a skill development coaching programme called Freestyle Academy. Starting September 15, the academy is comprised of three specialised programmes that develop skills from walking age toddlers through to freestyle athletes. Sign-up weekends on September 6, 7, 13 and 14 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Call 04-3211400

Summer Spa Indulgence

Get two 30-minute treatments, free access to the spa and pool facilities and free classes at the Bodyism fitness centre. Also 20 per cent off on any additional treatments and 10 per cent off on retail items and a Dh100 food and beverage credit. All this for Dh490 per person .At Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. Until September 30.

Call 02-8114357

DUBAI

Food on the House

To celebrate the opening of its new branch at The Walk in JBR today, The Noodle House is offering every 20th customer free food (upto Dh200 in value) and also a ‘Spin The Wheel’, for more free food. Activities until Tuesday. At Bahar.

+ thenoodlehouse.com

Apply for Writing Prize

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature’s competition to discover unpublished novelists, the Montegrappa Writing Prize, is now open for 2020. Novelists that have never been published are eligible to enter, providing that they are 21 years or older and resident of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman or Saudi Arabia. Entries can be on any theme, but must be in English and include a 400-word synopsis of the book and the first 2,000 words of the almost completed manuscript. The closing date for submissions is November 27.

+ emirateslitfest.com

Birthday Treats at the Spa

Those celebrating their birthdays between now and end of 2019 can book any of the scrubs, wraps, facials and massage therapies at Armani/Spa and receive 50 per cent off on all the treatments. You must present your Emirates ID to avail the offer. From 9am to 10pm. Prior reservation required.

+ armanihoteldubai.com

New Chef at Siddharta Lounge

Starting today, Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar re-opens with a new chef Jeremy Degras at the helm. The venue says its new mission is to deliver charming French cuisine with an experimental flair. At Grosvenor House Dubai, from 5pm to midnight.

Call 04-3176000

Boodle Fight Night

Traditionally created to feed a large number of hungry military cadets, this Filipino feast is crafted to bring family and friends together for a ‘boodle fight’, with no forks and knives. Meant to be shared for two to threee friends. Dh150. At C.U. restaurant, Zabeel House Mini, Al Seef. Available every day from 6 to 11pm.

Call 04-7077077

Pancake Feast

Pick from any of the five fusion pancakes available – in sweet and savoury options — for Dh16. At Uncle Tea, Al Barsha. Offer valid for the while of September.

Call 04-3993007

SHARJAH

Science Festival

Give your kids the chance to learn science and technology in a fun way at Oasis Mall until September 7. From 4.30pm onwards. Free to attend.

+ facebook.com/OasisMalls

Summer Festival

Souq Al Jubail’s summer fest continues until Wednesday with live entertainment and roaming act and lots of action for children. From 5pm onwards. Today there’s Sunday-Funday water games from 4 to 9 pm.