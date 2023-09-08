Dubai: Get an early head start in to the festive season of the year with Oktoberfest onboard Dubai-based airline Emirates.
Emirates will be toasting the world-renowned German festival Oktoberfest, with traditional Bavarian cuisine and beloved German entertainment onboard certain flights.
The menu and entertainment will be available on flights to and from Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt, as well in select airport lounges, between 16 September and 3 October.
The vibrant celebration of Oktoberfest will see passengers enjoy a Bavarian starter, main course and dessert for both lunch and dinner across Economy outbound and in Business and First Class inbound and outbound, bistro bites in the iconic onboard A380 lounge, and a variety of classic Oktoberfest dishes in the world-class airport lounges.
Passengers can also enjoy Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment on ice, featuring up to 45 German movies, 300+ Hollywood movies dubbed in German and a collection of 13 classic Bud Spencer and Terence Hill movies available in German, Italian and English - classic spaghetti westerns beloved in Germany such as Banana Joe, Die Miami Cops, Zwei außer and Rand und Band.
Emirates will be celebrating Oktoberfest onboard the current operations of triple daily flights from Dubai to Frankfurt and double daily flights to Munich, Dusseldorf and Hamburg.