Dubai: The countdown to Ramadan, the month of fasting and spiritual detox, has begun with just over two months left. According to astronomical calculations, Ramadan will start on March 23 (Thursday) and end on April 20 (Thursday).
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), predicted that Ramadan will begin on March 23, 2023, and last for 29 days.
The fasting hours will reach approximately 14 hours, and vary about 40 minutes from the beginning of the month to the end. He clarified that the new crescent moon of Ramadan will be seen on Tuesday, March 21 at 21:23 pm.
Eid Al Fitr 2023
The dates as per the Islamic Hijri calendar are from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1443. Al Jarwan said Eid Al Fitr can be expected to fall on Friday, April 21.
So, the corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are from 1 Shawwal which falls on Friday, April 21 to Monday, April 24.
This could mean a long weekend off for residents (4 days). The official dates will be confirmed by the government closer to Eid.