UAE residents will most likely enjoy a five-day weekend in less than two weeks. Mickey Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Elevate Trips, said that the current trend is that people are booking heavily to travel abroad from April 30 to May 3. Eid Al Fitr will most probably fall on May 2, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society (EAS). Given this short break and relaxed rules around the world, now is the perfect time to book a trip abroad. Micky added that there are 6 flights per day by airlines such as Air Arabia and fly dubai on trending sectors like Georgia, Baku and Armenia. He advised that residents should book tickets soon before these sectors get sold out.
Image Credit: Insta/parisjetaime
Just remember to check for the PCR requirements for each destination before you start planning. First up, Turkey: It is the perfect amalgamation of East and West and the country has opened up to travellers. Enjoy Istanbul – the world's only megacity straddling two continents, or head to one of the other cities for unique experiences like a hot-air balloon ride in Cappadocia, or choose a trip to the snowy white calcium deposits in Pamukkale.
Image Credit: shuttershock
European destinations are also UAE residents’ preferred choices to see during the Eid break, with Switzerland among the top choice. Switzerland is home to the Swiss Alps — and tons of other incredible natural scenery. From the towering peaks of Jungfraujoch — known as “The Top of Europe” — to the panoramic lakes, the country offers postcard-perfect views.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
Paris, the French capital is one of the world’s most visited cities in Europe. For a family-friendly city break Paris is a vibrant city with plenty to offer. The charming streets of Montmartre, renowned buildings such as the Eiffel Tower, and Disneyland in Paris are all favorites with children.
Image Credit: Insta/ parisjetaime
Baku in Azerbaijan is the right blend of city life and history. The city looks remarkably similar to Dubai with its beachfront sprawling mansions. But that’s also where the similarity ends. The historical city is the perfect marriage of old culture and modern architecture, making it an absolute delight to stroll through its alleyways.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
Uncover the wonders of Yerevan, Armenia. Travellers looking for an authentic cultural experience should head to the vibrant city of Yerevan in Armenia. Adventure seekers will be able to uncover the world’s best-preserved Silk Road caravanserais, centuries old top monasteries and exceptional local cuisine.
Image Credit: shuttershock
Tbilisi in Georgia is a popular weekend destination from the UAE owing to low costs of travel and a complete change of scenery. Scale the Caucasian mountains, visit the Black-Sea coast or explore the alleys all over the city. There are also plenty of affordable and delicious local food to be sampled.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
Locked almost in the center of the European continent, Serbia is all about history, nature reserves, fortress and much more. Picture perfect Belgrade will have offer compelling reasons to be on the top list of cities that UAE residents can plan to travel to in coming weeks.
Image Credit: Shuttershock
Tashkent in Uzbekistan has stunning Islamic architecture and some beautiful historical sites. Tashkent city is a fantastic base from which to explore the rest of Uzbekistan. Explore the Silk Road cities of Samarkand, Khiva and Bhukara. It’s very easy to take buses or trains from Tashkent to all the other interesting destinations around the country.
Image Credit: Shuttershock