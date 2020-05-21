DoubleTree By Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on Sunday, May 24 this year, which means UAE residents are in for a long weekend. And it’s no secret that most UAE residents are dying for a change in self-isolation scenery. And while we continue to encourage people to stay home, we still aim to provide resourceful content in case residents want to change up their self-isolation location.

All hotels and resorts listed here should be following physical distancing standards by ensuring that guests are standing at least 2 metres away from each other throughout all areas of the property.

Hand sanitiser dispensers should be placed throughout the resort at guest and colleague entrances as well as high-contact areas such as driveways, reception areas, hotel lobby, restaurant entrances, meeting and convention spaces, elevator landings, pools and salons.

Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah At Etihad Towers

The staycation offer allows guests to check in early at 10am and check out late at 3pm, enjoy complimentary breakfast either within the hotel restaurant or from the comfort of their rooms, in addition to 20 percent off dining and beverages and access to a private beach. The option encompassing breakfast offers guests up to 40 percent off the best available rate, while the half board offer includes a complimentary lunch or dinner at select venues, over and above a 30 percent discount on the best available rate.

Price: Dh637 per night including breakfast and lunch or dinner for two

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi

This Eid enjoy 30 per cent off on food and beverage, a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category and late check-out until 4pm when you book your staycation at Anantara. Additionally UAE & GCC residents can take advantage of an exclusive 30 per cent discount when booking luxury rooms and suites. The hotel has increased their offering on their room dine-in menu for those looking to self-isolate in their hotel rooms.

Cost: Starting from Dh450 per night

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi Al Maryah Island

This beautiful five star hotel has a nice bed and breakfast staycation offer this Eid. You will get access to a superior room for good night’s sleep followed by a complimentary breakfast when you wake up at their restaurant, Crust.

Cost: Starting from Dh740 per night including breakfast for two

Emirates Palace

Take advantage of a special offer and receive 10 per off on your Eid Al Fitr staycation at the palace. Along with special discounted room rates, enjoy a daily breakfast for up to two guests per room. The offer also includes a traditional Afternoon Tea for two and a guaranteed upgrade to the next room category

Price: Dh1,170 per night including afternoon tea and an upgrade for two

Dubai:

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Located in the heart of ‘old Dubai’, you can enjoy views of the historic creek and iconic cityscape, Enjoy up to 25 percent off the best available rate during the stay. The staycation package includes a daily complimentary breakfast for two, a choice of either lunch or dinner, room upgrades for Sirius members, early check-ins at 10am and late check-out at 3pm, and some more exclusive benefits.

Price: Dh330 including breakfast and Dh544 including half-board

Caesars Palace Bluewaters

This coming Eid Al Fitr, UAE residents can take advantage of a staycation at Caesars Palace Bluewaters. With two staycation offerings this Eid, guests can choose the "Stay #LikeACaesar" package or the UAE residents offer. Starting from Dh796 per room per night, the Stay #LikeACaesar package comprises 20 per cent discount on room rates with complimentary breakfast and 20 per cent discount off all F&B across Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. UAE Residents can also get their hands on a staycation offer starting from Dh647 per person which includes 35 per cent off room rates, as well as complimentary breakfast and dinner for two.

Price: Starting from Dh647 per night

Jumeirah Al Naseem

The Beach at Jumeirah Al Naseem adhering by social distancing rules Image Credit: Supplied

The hotel has made a special offer available so that guests can take advantage of a range of special experiences. Its current package includes savings of up to 40 per cent when booking a staycation at the hotel, starting from Dh750 per night, including complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner at select restaurants, and includes unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark (once it re-opens).

The property has introduced its ‘Ultimate Staycation’ offer, welcoming families and friends to enjoy access to a two kilometre stretch of private beach, while enjoying up to 40 percent off best available rate. With rates starting from Dh1,230 per night, the experience also provides guests with a complimentary breakfast as well as lunch or dinner at select restaurants including Kayto, Rockfish or Shimmers.

Price: Dh1,230 per night for two including breakfast and lunch or dinner

Five Jumeirah Village

This hotel has been offering great deals over the last two months. You can book a superior room with a balcony for Dh344 a night including breakfast. If you wanted a two bedroom sky villa with a private pool, this will cost you Dh2,700 without any F&B offers, but the room sleeps four people, which means each person has to spend Dh675 per night.

Price: Starting from Dh344 per night including breakfast for two

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Enjoy a city retreat at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Stay in their Grand Deluxe room and enjoy great benefits including an early check-in at 10am and late check-out at 4pm, 20 per cent off on restaurants and the lounge, and complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children.

Price: Dh899 per night including 2 adults and 2 kids.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel Beit Al Bahar

Jumeirah Beach Hotel is home to the Beit Al Bahar one and two-bedroom villas that offer guests a curated private hospitality experience. The villa includes a private terrace and plunge pool as well as access to a two kilometre stretch of private beach. Guests have to check in at the lobby of Jumeirah Al Naseem, where they will be transferred via buggy to their villa of choice. This staycation offers early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability) and daily complimentary breakfast from Rockfish.

Price: upon request and includes breakfast

Andaz by Hyatt, Palm Jumeirah

This recently opened hotel is located on a prime spot on Palm Jumeirah. With a private beach and close proximity to the mall, it’s a great spot to enjoy a luxury staycation in Dubai. Their Eid staycation prices start from Dh649 per night. If you want breakfast with that, the package will be priced at Dh749.

Price: Dh749 per night including breakfast for two

Jumeirah Al Qasr

The staycation experience at Jumeirah Al Qasr offers guests early check in and late check out (subject to availability), and reductions of up to 40 percent on the best available rates, starting from Dh990 per night. This includes complimentary breakfast, as well as a choice of either lunch or dinner.

Price: Dh990 and includes breakfast and lunch or dinner.

Ras Al Khaimah

DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island Resort & Spa

DoubleTree By Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island Image Credit: Supplied

This beachfront resort is a great option for a family adventure. This Eid, the hotel is offering a Dh200 daily credit for every night of your stay to use on-property. Families can relax at one of the multiple restaurants or take in beautiful views on the soft white sandy beach, whicl the kids will love the outdoor playground and kids club. Stay in a spacious room and enjoy watching TV on the 42-inch screen and take in the view from your private balcony.

Price: Starting from Dh616 a night for two

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Image Credit: Supplied

With beach access, sophisticated restaurants and spacious rooms, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah has everything you could need for a luxury staycation. After a morning at the beach, take a dip in the pool then head off to lunch at their Italian eatery, Azure. Sundowners and dinner at Lexington Grill, for a perfect end to the day. Enjoy a Dh200 daily credit for every night of your stay to use on-property.

Price: Dh1,702 per suite per night

Ajman

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort

Boasting a location near the Ajman Museum, the Ajman Saray resort is located at a quiet beachfront area. At the moment, their packages involve a one-night stay in their Deluxe Sea View Room.

Price: Starting from Dh1,290 a night for two

Radisson Blu Ajman

The Radisson Blu in Ajman is offering a great Eid Experience package, which includes breakfast in Larder Restaurant and a four Course Set Menu Dinner or suhoor in the room, as well as iftar or dinner in Larder Restaurant. The deal also gives gusts access to the pool and gym, free internet and rewards points.

Price: Starting from Dh470 per night

Sharjah

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort

Stay at this five star resort for a steal. A night in their Deluxe room is priced at Dh275. A great way to enjoy a luxury social isolation for less. If you want to add an open buffet breakfast to the package, you’ll be charged Dh325 per night.

Cost: Starting from Dh385 per night or Dh500 per night including breakfast for two

The Chedi Al Bait

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, has been named one of the most remarkable new hotels in the world. And they have a special summer staycation offer. Enjoy your stay with a special rate and receive Dh200 hotel credit redeemable in outlets or upgrade to the next room category. The package includes a daily breakfast served at The Restaurant, complimentary in-room healthy beverages and amenities, which are replenished once daily and complimentary Wi-Fi access in the room/suite and in most public areas

Cost: Starting from Dh700 per night

Fujairah

Blue Diamond Al Salam Resort

This beachfront resort is a great place to the family for an affordable 5-star staycation. The hotel provides pool and beach access as well as on site restaurants, that are also kid friendly.