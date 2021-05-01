1 of 11
ANANTARA QASR AL SARAB, DUBAI: The Anantara Qasr Al Sarab is located in the Rub Al Khali desert which is the largest sand desert in the world. Discover the wildlife of the Empty Quarter and stay in the gorgeous luxury resort. Traverse the Rub’ Al Khali by camel back and dine under desert skies.
Image Credit:
2 of 11
AL MAHA DESERT RESORT, DUBAI: Al Maha is located deep within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The hotel showcases the heritage and architecture of the Bedouins but in a five-star setting. There you can spot the Arabian Oryx and Gazelles, who are the star attractions at the reserve.
Image Credit:
3 of 11
BAB AL SHAMS DESERT RESORT AND SPA, DUBAI: One of the OG desert resorts in Dubai, Bab Al Shams is an Arabian style resort nestled among the dunes. The spot promises rustic charm in the middle of the desert with an infinity pool and all the modern amenities.
Image Credit:
4 of 11
PLATINUM HERITAGE OVERNIGHT SAFARI, DUBAI: Touted as one of the most luxurious desert experience in Dubai. The exclusive experience allows you to explore the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve with a professional Conservation Guide on a wildlife drive in a Range Rover. You then get sparkling juice, strawberries, a six-course meal and an overnight stay in a luxury tent.
Image Credit:
5 of 11
RITZ CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH, AL WADI DESERT: Located in the desert of Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz Carlton Al Wadi Desert allows you to really be one with nature at the 1,235-acre protected preserve. The resort can also arrange a desert trek on a camel- or on horseback, a private archery lesson or an evening of stargazing.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
MYSK AL BADAYER RETREAT SHARJAH: The desert spot is set against the sweeping dunes of central Sharjah. Experience living in a traditional Arabian castle that’s fitted with modern comforts. The Arabic interiors and ornaments will leave you with 1001 memories.
Image Credit:
7 of 11
MYSK AL FAYA RETREAT, SHARJAH: Mysk Al Faya Retreat offers guests the opportunity to explore the beauty of the Mellieha region which was nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Mleiha is home to a number of significant sites, including Bronze Age tombs, historical caves and pre-Islamic forts. Mysk Al Faya Retreat is surrounded by beautiful desert dunes.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
TILAL LIWA HOTEL, ABU DHABI: Located in the heart of the rolling dunes at the edge of the Rub Al Khali desert in the hotel is also near the Mezzaira village, so not too far away from civilisation. This hotel is also located near the Tel Moreeb dune, which is over 300 meters high with a 50-degree incline.
Image Credit:
9 of 11
AL WATHBA, A LUXURY COLLECTION DESERT RESORT & SPA, ABU DHABI: Located deep within the desert landscape is the Al Wathba, Desert Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi. The boutique resort’s 103 guest rooms and villas feature local details, traditional artwork, and Arabesque accessories. Step away from it all into an exclusive natural environment.
Image Credit:
10 of 11
DESERT ISLANDS RESORT & SPA BY ANANTARA SIR BANI YAS ISLAND: Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara offers wadi adventures and desert discoveries on an island. Sir Bani Yas Island is a protected wildlife sanctuary just off the coast of Abu Dhabi. Home to free-roaming animals, including the near-extinct Arabian Oryx, the island offers an escape from the world. Located on the north shore between a lagoon and the open ocean, guests of Desert Islands also enjoy access to the facilities of their sister Abu Dhabi resorts Al Sahel and Al Yamm.
Image Credit:
11 of 11
ARABIAN NIGHTS VILLAGE: Taste traditional Emirati dishes, take part in a host of spectacular desert activities and stay in a village of faithfully recreated Emirati houses. The desert experience offers tranquillity, hospitality, and exclusivity.
Image Credit: