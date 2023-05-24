Dubai: There’s just over a month left for your next long weekend when the country celebrates Eid Al Adha. While the official dates will be announced by the authorities following moon-sighting, the holidays are expected to fall from June 27 (Arafat Day, one day before Eid) to July 1.

This would mean six days off for most residents . If you aren’t planning a trip abroad, take advantage of these staycation offers – most of which include breakfast and other deals. From discounts on best available rates to one-night packages as low as Dh369, there is something for every budget in this list. We will be updating the story with more offers when announced.

Dubai

Address Grand Creek Harbour

This property is offering up to 30 per cent on best available rates, inclusive of breakfast, if you book this weekend. The hotel has a flash sale running from May 26 to 28 for stays from June 23 until July 8 – which covers the Eid Al Adha break.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Perfect for families with younger children, the resort markets itself as a spot for a family escape. The venue has a water park, kids’ clubs and even a children’s spa. As their Eid special offer, you can book a stay inclusive of breakfast starting from Dh1,025 for two adults while the all-inclusive stay starts from Dh2,700.

Dubai Creek Resort

UAE residents can access up to 20 per cent off on stays here until September 30. The deal includes breakfast and discounts in certain restaurants and at the spa. Golf enthusiasts can also enjoy special rates on Academy and for Golf Green Fees. Dubai Creek Resort comprises the iconic Dubai Creek Golf Club and Park Hyatt Dubai.

The First Collection hotels

UAE residents can save from 30 per cent per cent off stays until September 30 at the Jumeirah Village Circle and Business Bay locations of the First Collection group. The deal includes early check-in, late check-out, daily complimentary buffet breakfast, 20 per cent off on food & beverage (excluding breakfast and in-room dining), and exclusive beach club access to Soluna Beach Club on The Palm Jumeirah for Dh100 including transportation and Dh50 redeemable on the pool and beach menu.

Crown Plaza Dubai Marina

Enjoy a city escape here with their breakfast-staycation deal at Dh499, including taxes. You can also get late check-out, as late as 10pm on the next day, and dining discounts.

Mövenpick Grand Plaza

Head to the Media City hotel for a budget-friendly staycation, starting from Dh520. The hotel is offering free early check-ins and late check-outs (subject to availability).

Abu Dhabi

Tilal Liwa Hotel

A stay at this hotel could be one for the books, as you’ll be heading to the location of what is considered the tallest sand dune in the world – the Tel Moreeb dune. Make the break a romantic escape with their tailored deals. Or you could opt for the family package which starts at Dh369 inclusive of breakfast for two adults and two kids younger than 12. The offer is valid until September.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Book an all-inclusive family getaway at this property using their residents-only offer, starting from Dh699. You can also get discounts on Fontana Circus along with breakfast, late check-out and F&B discounts.

Ras Al Khaimah

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach resort

Enjoy a beach access suite, breakfast, a 1.5 km private beach and convenient access to RAK experiences.

The property is offering rooms starting from Dh1270 for the above and you could combine the stay with adrenaline-pumping activities in the emirates such as the Jais Flight, hot-air balloon rides and the Jais Sledder.