The reason I love business lunches so much is because you can enjoy Dubai’s top restaurants for less. Most business lunches include two or three courses, which usually don’t go over Dh200.

Hutong

Contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant, Hutong, has introduced an unlimited dim sum menu. The award-winning DIFC restaurant is known globally for its delicate dim sum. The menu priced at Dhs98 per person, is designed for sharing and starts with an Asparagus pumpkin soup, followed by steaming baskets of signature dim sum such as Chicken siu mai and Cumin scallop squid & shrimp, expertly crafted fluffy bao buns including the Black pepper beef bao, Lotus root vegetable bao and Black truffle mushroom bao and accompanied by Chicken & Four Seasons bean fried rice. Guests have the option to add Hutong’s famous roasted Peking duck with pancakes for an additional Dhs288 (half duck).

Location: DIFC. Cost: Dh98 per person. Timings: Lunch service is from 12pm to 2pm, Sunday to Thursday

Carna by Dario Cecchini

Taking inspiration from his own restaurants in Panzano in Chianti, Carna by Dario Cecchini is opening for lunch from September 15 at the SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences, Dubai. Giving ample time to enjoy what had only been available in the evening, Pranzo a Carna, or Lunch at Carna will be available daily, from 12pm to 3pm, high up on the 74th floor with magnificent views of the city. Start off with the King Crab Salad with pieces of crab with green apple vinaigrette and Chives. Then the creamy Smoked Burrata, served with heirloom tomato and rocket pesto. For the mains try the popular Steak Frites, a Prime USDA New York Strip served with garlic & herb Fries and bearnaise Sauce. Dario’s own Carna Burger is the star dish, the most delectable Wagyu beef blend topped with beef bacon-onion marmalade, rocket leaves, foie gras, raclette, and bone marrow spread, a true masterpiece for the hungry and hearty.

Location: SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences, Level 74, Dubai. Cost: A la carte. When: Available daily from 12pm to 3pm

Fi’lia

The female-led, Italian-Mediterranean restaurant is offering the best views in town along with a delicious three course set menu for Dh99 from Sunday to Thursday. For starters, patrons can indulge in three salads; the Insalata di Indivia. The Arugula Salad and the Feta al Forno salad which consist of cherry tomatoes with creamy oven baked feta. The mains include a chicken, the Mezzo Pollo, a Seabass, the classic cheesy Margherita Pizza and more. For the finale, guests can try the Fi’lia Tiramisu and the selection of ice creams.

Location: SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences. Cost: Dh99 per person. When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm

Clap

Popular for its eclectic atmosphere, idyllic terrace and action figure chandelier, CLAP the Beirut born restaurant offers an assortment of Japanese inspired dishes for it’s signature business lunch menu. For Dh135 guests can select a bento box of their choice complete with color and flavor every Sunday to Thursday. For those who enjoy tender cuts of meat can opt for the Meat Bento Box, loaded with wagyu beef nigiri, beef tenderloin, beef rolls and the classic Clap Salad. The Fish Bento box comes with an array of seafood options such as the shrimp tempura, salmon tataki salad and the champion black cod. The Vegetarian Bento box comes packed with Eggplant Agebitashi, a seaweed salad drenched in a succulent sauce and vegetable nigiri.

Location: DIFC. Cost: Dh135 per person. When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 5pm

Ikigai

Explore the Itadakimasu Business Lunch at Marina’s modern izikaya-inspired eatery and bar, Ikigai. Take a break from your desk and embark on a flavourful adventure with the all-new Business Lunch set menu. With a selection of either two or three courses, begin your culinary journey with a selection of starters including the Chicken gyoza and chilli ponzu or the Ikigai seafood tacos with chilli mayo. For mains, guests can choose from an array of delicious Japanese dishes including the Robatayaki salmon with teriyaki or the Miso grilled chicken. Lunch would not be complete without something sweet; choose one of three mouth-watering deserts including Matcha Mille crepe, Warm mango passionfruit cake or the classic IKIGAI ice cream.

Location: Millennium Place Marina Hotel in Dubai Marina Cost: Dh89 for two courses, Dh130 for three courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

QWERTY

Popular spot Qwerty has had a menu makeover with a brasserie feel, to make it really pop. Steering away from a quick bite to eat, this concept offers more of a sit down five-star dining experience now. Dishes on the new menu include salads, sandwiches for lunch and the five spiced duck and shiitake mushroom pie as well as a Surf and Turf that is worth a try. The business lunch is also back, with the deal running every weekday between 12pm and 3pm. Grab a bite to eat on your lunch break, or impress a client with delicious dishes that rotate on a daily basis. The Business Lunch is Dh90 for two courses and a cup of coffee/tea – upgrade to three courses for an extra Dh10.

Location: Media One Hotel Cost: Dh90 for two courses, Dh100 for three courses Timings: Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm

Bella

The Bella lunch is the newest daily offering at the Italian restaurant, with a beautiful three-course set menu inspired by different regions of Italy for Dh135 per person. Every week the menu will change to reflect different regions, delicacies and special ingredients. The offer runs seven days a week between 12pm and 4pm. Dishes include; pickled fried sea bass, risotto with saffron, bone marrow and veal jus, poached salmon in brown butter, sage, roasted almonds and mashed potato and pizza with turkey, mushrooms, artichokes, olives and parmesan cheese. Leave room for dessert with dishes such as frangipane tart with pear cooked in red grape with ice cream on the menu.

Location: Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay Cost: Dh135 per person. Timings: Daily from 12pm to 4pm

Ce La Vi

Indulge in a three-course meal curated by Chef Howard Ko and enjoy views of the city. On the menu you will find crowd favourites like the Buratta Salad and the Winter Squash Soup or the Hamachi Crudo for an extra Dh20. Options for your main include The Roasted Black Cod served with Sweet Corn Pudding, Grilled Spring Onions, Miso Beurre Blanc and the Grilled Marinated Baby Chicken With Coconut Peanut Rice to name a few. End the meal with a choice of Miso Caramel Vanilla Mousse, the Dark Chocolate Fondant, Trio Of Ice Creams or A Trio Of Sorbets.

Location: Address Sky View Hotel, Floor 54. Cost: Dh140 for three courses. Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Beluga Restaurant and Lounge

The recently relaunched Beluga Restaurant and Lounge has introduced a three-course business lunch menu at Dh185 per person, perfect for mid-week business meetings or lunch with colleagues. Indulge in Beluga’s signature Seafood Pasta, with tiger prawns in a white sauce, and the chef’s special Bresaola & Burrata Pizza with bresaola, parmesan, and burrata. To end the meal, a creamy Crème Brulée, made with mango espuma. The restaurant’s stylish interiors are great for a business meeting or a break away from the office to catch up with colleagues.

Location: Beluga Restaurant and Lounge Cost: Dh185 per person inclusive of small sparkling or still water Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 1pm to 3pm

Akiba Dori

Akiba Dori, d3’s home to Modern Japanese street-food and the famed Tokyo-Neapolitan Pizza, offers the perfect mid-day getaway with its new business lunch special. Available all through the week from 12pm to 3pm, guests at Akiba can come down and dig into a three-course lunch. The offer includes Akiba Dori’s refreshing Burrata Salad paired with a generous portion of spiced Homemade French-fries, followed by the main attraction, a choice of your favorite Akiba Dori pizza, now solo-sized, alongside a soft beverage to tie it together, all for Dh89.

Location: Dubai Design Distrcit. Cost: Dh89 for three courses. Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The French fine-dining spot offers a refined and friendly setting. During the week, guests looking for a lighter edit of the a la carte menu can select the business lunch menu, which incorporates Robuchon’s classics at an accessible Dh129 per person. This competitive daytime offering is available from Sundays through Thursdays, from 11.30am to 3.30pm, allowing guests to experience L’Atelier’s “cuisine a la minute”.

Location: DIFC, Gate Avenue. Cost: Dh129 per person. When: Sunday to Thursday from 11.30am to 3.30pm

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

The Address Dowtown Dubai venue includes a picturesque terrace boasting panoramic views of the Downtown Dubai Skyline and Burj Khalifa. The unique menu consists of nine courses, taking diners through a traditional Japanese dining style - Omakase’ literally means “I’ll leave it up to you”. To start, guests are treated to a selection of starters like edamame and the signature ‘Capumiso soup’ – the 99 Sushi version of miso soup. Move on to plates of spicy tuna tartar and salmon flambé nigiri some menu staples across the 99 Sushi bar portfolio. Save room and try the homemade mochi ice-cream and complete the experience with a cup of coffee or tea.

Location: Address Downtown Dubai. Cost: Dh149 per person. When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm until 3.30pm

EETEN Urban Kitchen

If you live or work in the vicinity of Dubai Marina, there is a new business lunch in town that promises great food and warm hospitality. Diners can head to EETEN Urban Kitchen at Dubai Marina Mall between 12 pm and 4 pm from Sunday to Thursday and enjoy the soup and salad option for Dh55 or the popular eatery’s sandwiches or burgers served with house salad and fries for Dh65.

Location: Dubai Marina Mall. Cost: Dh55 or Dh65 per person. When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm until 4pm

MINA Brasserie

Mina has launched an a la carte business lunch, made up of three courses chosen from the wider Mina menu. For Dh120, guests can start with an appetiser such as mille-feuille and grilled octopus, or even choose from the raw bar of Chef Michael Mina’s tuna tartare. Then for mains try the wagyu burger or the truffle porcini ravioli. Finish on a sweet note with a signature tiramisu, or for those who prefer a healthier option, the coconut cream pie, which is completely plant-based. Guests can alternatively enjoy a choice of two courses for Dh105.

Location: Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC. Cost: Dh105 for two courses and Dh120 for three courses. When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Al Nafoorah

Whether impressing a potential client or looking for a quick refuel between meetings, Al Nafoorah’s business lunch offers speedy service without compromising on quality. Guests can enjoy a two-course menu of Al Nafoorah’s favourite cold mezze and main dishes. The two-course lunch is priced at Dh69 and can be enjoyed from Sunday to Thursday.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Cost: Dh69 per person for two courses

When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm

The Selfish Bull

Have your lunch by the sea. Indulge in a mid-day treat at The Selfish Bull, which offers two-course or three-course set menu options that can be enjoyed out on the terrace with waterfront views in a relaxed setting. Choose from a starter and main, main and dessert, or a starter and salad for those keeping it light for Dh95 for two courses. Or choose three courses for Dh125.

Location: Bluewaters Island. Cost: Dh95 for two courses and Dh125 for three courses. When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Tulum

Enjoy a three course set menu with traditional Mexican dishes such as Bone Marrow Esquites, Octopus Tiradito, Wild Salmon with Huitlacoche Risotto and Cauliflower Steak with Cilantro Potato Puree. Save room for dessert, the Mexican flan is famous at Tulum for being one of the dishes created by the chef’s great, great grandmother. The lunch deal includes virgin margarita, mojito and sangria. It’s the perfect end to a busy day shopping!

Location: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue. Cost: Dh199 per person. When: Sundat to Wednesday from 12pm to3pm

Muchachas

At Muchachas, the Business Lunch makes sure the limited time you have to grab a midday meal is spent enjoying some Mexican magic, with your choice of a starter, main course and dessert from the menu, along with a soft drink or water – all for Dh58, from 12pm to 3pm.

Location: Holiday Inn Express Al Safa. Cost: Dh58 per person. When: Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm to 3pm

Samakje

The Samakje Business Lunch is a set mene, which includes an assortment of handpicked fresh seafood, a variety of sauces, mains, and mezze like Truffle Labneh Dip, Fish Tajin and Lobster Kibbeh, along with a lineup of cross-culture confections, such as Lemon Curd Labneh Cheesecake and Chocolate Mousse Pastilla, everyone is sure to find a new favourite from the versatile menu.

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Cost: Dh95 per person. When Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Indochine

Indochine, the French-Vietnamese eatery from New York and now open in Dubai’s DIFC is set to extend its operating hours to welcome diners for lunch starting on February 2, 2020. Often fully booked for dinner, Indochine is now offering guests the opportunity to book in for lunch choosing either from the a la carte menu or their new business lunch menu. Available from Sunday to Thursday, Indochine’s new three course business lunch menu is priced at Dh120, offering guests the choice of one salad, one signature Vietnamese roll dish and one main course. Shaking Beef and Jungle Curry are just a few of the signature main dishes on offer, alongside summer vegetable rolls and the mouthwatering Beef and Papaya salad. As an alternate option, diners can also choose to have a traditional beef pho bowl for the same price of Dh120. Those who select the business lunch menu can end the meal with a dessert for an additional Dh30.

Location DIFC, Precinct Building 2 Cost: Dh120 for 3 courses Timings Sunday to Thursdays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

La Serre

La Serre, an award-winning French restaurant in Downtown Dubai, celebrates French flavors with its three-course “Rendez Vous” business lunch. Guests enjoy a choice of king crab salad with blood orange gel and espelette (a heritage pepper hailing from the Basque region), fresh burrata with fig-marinated heirloom tomato, gremolata (a zingy Mediterranean condiment) and pickled shallots, or Scottish scallop with watercress on a bed of rocket puree and Jerusalem artichoke for their first course. La Serre’s main course is a symphony of quintessential French flavour, offering guests a choice of pan-seared sea bass with tomato pesto, ratte potato (beloved for its unique nutty flavor) and chervil velouté (renowned as one of the five “mother sauces” in French cuisine), grilled New Zealand lamb chop with wild asparagus and jus, or anolini pasta stuffed with pistachio, Romesco sauce (a Catalonian sauce originated by fishermen to eat with their catch), and grapes. To end on a sweet note, La Serre’s literal “cherry on top” of its business lunch is a chocolate cherry mousse.

Location: La Serre Restaurant, Vida Downtown, Downtown Dubai Cost: Dh110 for two courses, Dh130 for three courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm

Matto

Matto, an unordinary Italian restaurant in Business Bay, hosts a three-course business lunch with a diverse menu. The business lunch starts with a choice of soup or starter - a choice of caprese salad, insalata mista (a mixed greens and cherry tomato salad), lentil salad, pomodoro e caprino (a Roma tomatoes, shallots, bell pepper, and goat’s cheese salad), beef tartare, or tuna tartare. It leads into the main course - a choice of the day’s pizza or pasta, beef strips with rocket, artichoke, and a balsamic reduction, chicken escalope in a creamy lemon sauce with mashed potatoes, Milanese-style breaded chicken cutlet with greens, slow-cooked lamb shank casserole with saffron risotto, pan-fried sea bream with roast potatoes and grilled zucchini, grilled beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and a demi-glace sauce, or grilled prawns served with a mixed green salad. Dessert is always a surprise. Matto’s business lunch packages include a choice of soft drink, tea, or coffee.

Location: Matto, Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay Cost: Dh110 for three courses and a choice of cold or hot drink, additional Dh37 for a glass of grape or Dh157 for a bottle Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm

Shanghai Me

One of DIFC’s latest culinary concepts has launched their new business and Dim Sum lunch. When you dine there you have the option of a three-course business lunch or a daytime Dim Sum dining experience. The business lunch offers the choice of one soup, one appetizer and one main dish. Aromatic Chicken Cups, Wok Szechuan Beef with Seasonal Vegetables and Shanghai ME’s Baked Silver Cod with Pickled Ginger are a few of the dishes on the menu.

The Dim Sum experience is perfect for those in the mood for light bites in a variety of flavors, with the choice of one piece (Dh14), three pieces (Dh42) or five pieces (Dh70). The delicate selection of dumplings is comprised of signature Dim Sum, such as Xiao Long Bao with Seafood, Steamed Prawn Dumplings with Truffle and vegetarian options, such as Braised Wild Mushroom Dumplings and Vegetarian Spring Roll. End lunch on a deliciously sweet note, by indulging in a Selection of Sorbet (Dh40), Chocolate Fondant servedwith Vanilla Ice Cream (Dh50) or a Seasonal Fruit Platter (Dh45).

Location: DIFC Price: Dh120 for one soup, one appetizer and one main Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 2.30pm

LPM Restaurant & Bar

LPM Restaurant and Bar, a true star among Dubai’s repertoire of fine dining restaurants. The award-winning French restaurant is hosting a Déjeuner d’Affaires – meaning ‘a special lunch affair’, which includes a selection of dishes that supplements its current à la carte offerings. Giving guests the La Petite Maison experience for less, the Déjeuner d’Affaires includes two starters, one main course and an ice cream for dessert. Starters include Aubergine à la Provencale, Salade de Lentilles Vertes, Taboulé de Quinoa, Tartare de Thon, Salade César et Caille Grillée and the Calamars Frits. From the main dishes, you can choose the Arrabbiata Pasta with Tomato and Chili, Bucatini pasta aux Champignons et Parmesan, Filet de Daurade, Haricots Braisés, Tomates et Poivrons, Entrecôte Grillée (additional Dh50), or the Demi Coquelet au Citron Confît.

Location: DIFC Gate Village Cost: Dh180 per person Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 2pm

Zuma

One of the best business lunches in town is the unstoppable Zuma Dubai. Their Ebisu Lunch Menu is a great way to experience a few different Zuma signature dishes for a great price of Dh137 per person. Lunch features a complimentary miso soup as well as two starters and one main course. If you are in a rush, or not so hungry, you next best option would be the Ebisu express, which includes one miso soup and one main course for Dh76 per person.

Location: DIFC Gate Village Cost: Dh137 per person for two startes and a main, Dh76 per person for one soup and main. When: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 2pm.

Maiz Tacos

One of the UAE’s homegrown Mexican restaurant, Maiz Tacos launched a wallet friendly business lunch menu on weekdays from 12-3pm for Dh49. Bringing traditional recipes and flavours of Mexico to the UAE, the 2 course business lunch menu includes chips with salsa and guacamole, two tacos and a beverage. With a choice of seven tacos, guests can choose any two options from the menu. Meat lovers can try the Pollo Asado or the El Jefe. Seafood lovers can choose between the El Dorado, a marinated white battered fish with mixed bell peppers, red onions and dill-chipotle mayo or the Camarones, marinated grilled shrimp taco topped with fresh mango salsa and mint leaves. Vegans have a range of taco choices like the Calabaza, a roasted chipotle pumpkin with lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and roasted cashew nuts with mixed cabbage and garlic mayo. Or opt for La Tierra, a roasted cauliflower with sweet potato, guacamole and cashew arbol salsa.

Location JLT Cluster Y Cost Dh49 for two courses Timings Weekdays from 12pm tp 3pm

Oregano

The restaurant, famous for serving Ligurian inspired dishes has three different lunchtime offers. One for delivery and one for dine in at certain restaurants. The delivery option is to choose any five dishes from the menu lunch at just Dh150. This is especially great, for example if five colleagues in an office order an Express Lunch together, they each get a full dish at Dh30 per person. Delivery is free. The other option is to dine in at their outlets in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and Dubai Investments Park (DIP) and for Dh55 you can have a starter (salad and soup) and a main (Pasta or Pizza) for Dh55 per person. This deal also includes water or a soft drink. They've also introduced an Italian Lunch Buffet from 12pm to 2.30pm for dine-in at the Dubai Investment Park outlet, Sunday to Thursday during the months of February, March and April until Ramadan. For Dh48, customers can eat all they can, from a range of starters, salads, soup, main dishes, pizzas, desserts and a beverage. This is a great deal for those looking for lunchtime value in range, quality and price. Enjoy your lunch outdoor or indoor seating.

Delivery deal: Available at all 10 restaurants in Dubai and their Abu Dhabi outlet between the times of 11am to 2.30pm. Cost Dh150 for any 5 dishes onthe menu. Free delivery. Dine in deal: Dh55 for a two course lunch with a water or soft drink. Lunch Buffet deal: Dh48 for all you can eat. Only available in Dubai Investment Park.

Avli by tashas

Set in the heart of the DIFC, Avli by tashas is has launched a new lunch menu ideal for a business meeting or a breakaway from the office to catch up with colleagues. At a set price of Dh130, the menu offers a selection of starters and mains that are true to its Greek inspiration. Beginning with light “mezedes”, guests are invited to choose from a Greek Salad, Beetroot Dip, Cauliflower Flatbread or Crispy Calamari. Main courses call for a selection that offers something for every palate including a classic Chicken Gyro, Greek Goddess Salad, Lamb Bifteki or the signature grilled or crispy fried Seabass.

Location DIFC Cost Dh130 per person for two courses Timings Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm

GIA

Gia recently launched the Pranzo Pausa business lunch menu. The wallet friendly 2-course business lunch focuses on traditional Italian dishes and fresh ingredients, mostly imported from Italy. Before you dive into your starters, freshly baked olive focaccia with sun-dried tomato pesto is served on the table. Offering a salad and a main, the Pranzo Pausa menu includes two freshly tossed salads, Arugula E Pere and Cesare. With a choice of six main courses, the Pranzo menu features chef’s favourites including Penne Al Ragu Di Pollo E Funghi, a decadent blend of rich chicken ragu with delicious penne and aged parmesan cheese. Or opt for the Risotto Al Porcini which consists of delicious carnaroli risotto, Italian porcini and Portobello mushrooms as well as some thyme, parmesan crisp and micro herbs. For those who appreciate a burrata that has been flown all the way from Italy, the Pomodoro e Burrata will surely liven your afternoon up with fresh tomato sauce, tangy anchovies and basil. For those with a sweet tooth, you can go for the main and dessert option and end your meal with one of the signature desserts from the a la carte menu such as the classic Tiramisu or Affogato Al Torroncino.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Extension Cost: Dh79 per person Timings Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Roberto's

Enjoy a delicious three course menu, which changes weekly at one of the most popular Business lunches in town. This Italian favourite pleases every pallet, offering a variety of delicious lunch options to make your taste buds tingle. From carpaccio to truffle pasta, soups and beautiful meat dishes, this menu is one to really impress at a business meeting, or with visiting guests. Enjoy a three course meal at Roberto's.

Location: DIFC Cost Dh125 Timings: Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm

Social House

The popular eatery Social House will be your new lunch favorite with their No Fuss Lunch, from Sunday to Thursday, between 12pm to 5pm. With a refreshed menu, the lunch offers a medley of dishes from around the world at affordable prices, from Dh25 up to Dh49 for a single course. With an assortment of various comfort dishes from the existing menu, the menu features street food favourites including salads, quick bites, sandwiches and main courses, catering to various tastes. Including spicy calamari, chicken quesadilla and chicken satay with peanut sauce. Vegetarians have a wide range of choices from comfort dishes like the pink risotto and mushroom burger to freshly tossed salads such as the grilled halloumi salad and the protein rich quinoa freekeh salad. The main courses include mouthwatering sweet chili chicken and Mongolian beef for the meat lovers. Enjoy more, for less.

Location: The Dubai Mall Cost: Starting from Dh25 per person Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 5pm

The Restaurant at Address Boulevard

For a lunch meeting that is casual or corporate, The Restaurant at Address Boulevard, with its distinct dining spaces is a great place to enjoy an attractively priced lunch menu featuring dishes that are prepared to order.

Location: Address Boulevard Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Cost: Dh95 per person, inclusive of a choice of an appetizer and a main course, along with water and a soft beverage, upgrade your lunch with a dessert and coffee or tea for Dh25 Timings: Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm to 2.30pm

Cipriani Dubai

The business lunch at Cipriani is back with a new rotation of signature dishes. Offering three courses, the menu was designed to be enjoyed quickly within the working day. The dishes on the menu change on a daily basis giving you a selection of their Venetian cuisine. The business lunch starts with a choice of fresh salads including; fennel and avocado with shaved Parmesan cheese, lentil salad with summer vegetables, marinated aubergines with stracchino cheese, pappa al pomodoro or thinly sliced veal. Following the starter, the main courses include handmade Italian pastas or Homemade Potato Gnocchi. There’s also a few protein options including a daily meat or fish option, which include boneless chicken spezzatino “alla pizzaiola” with rice pilaf, green tagliatelle with braised lamb or seared Scottish salmon with cherry tomatoes and capers. The best part is that everyone gets dessert. Choose from fluffy lemon meringue tart cipriani vanilla or pistachio ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce, candied nuts and cherries.

Location: Cipriani DIFC Cost: Dh150 per person for three courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from12pm to 5pm

BB Social Dining

BB Social Dining is a Dubai home grown restaurant and their approach to Eastern food has been my favourite in Dubai by far. Their new lunch menu delivers the perfect meal served within 45 minutes, ideal for grabbing a delicious and fresh bite with colleagues or friends. The food is fantastic, with polished but light-hearted service, in a wonderfully contemporary setting. The lunch menu can be tailored to indulge or you can keep it healthy, with their vegan and low carb options. You can choose from three different types of Bs. A bite, a bao and a bowl. The lunch menu lets you choose 3 Bs, 2 Bs, or a combination of two Baos and a bowl.

Location: Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai Cost: 3Bs for Dh100 or 2B’s for Dh80 Timings: Lunch is served daily from 12-3.30pm

Gaucho

Whether you are stepping out for a quick bite or having a business meeting, with the New Year comes a new business lunch menu at Gaucho. Serving up light bites to start, whether it is a Black Truffle Risotto or a Rib Eye with a side of chips, the lunch is appealing to anyone. There’s also a great dessert menu to kick start the afternoon.

Location: Gaucho DIFC Cost: Dh125 for three courses Timings: Available from Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm to 3.30pm

Beau Rivage Bistro

Beau Rivage Bistro offers a chef’s dish of the day, with your choice of salad or dessert, along with unlimited local water and a tea or coffee, for Dh69 per person.