Dubai: The Selfie Kingdom, Dubai’s first dedicated selfie museum, today announced that it is now allowing pets in their museum.
This means pet owners can enjoy taking unlimited selfies and creating Tik Tok and YouTube videos in select rooms with their dogs, cats, birds and more. Offering an immersive photo-friendly experience, The Selfie Kingdom will also offer pet owners a range of options to pamper their pets - from grooming to creating instagrammable keepsake portraits or videos
In line with the current regulations, admission to pets is by appointment only to ensure the place is properly sanitised and disinfected between guest experiences.
Rania Naffa, Chief Happiness Officer and Founder of the Selfie Kingdom said, “Our backdrops and displays can help capture their pet’s individual personality and quirks – creating artwork to display in their home that they can treasure forever."
Key info:
Location: Daytona House, Studio 101, Motor City, Dubai
Prices: General Admission for Pets: Entry for pets is Dh35 per pet/ per hour and need to be accompanied by at least one paying adult, Pet photography package: Dh880 – includes one hour professional session with or without the owner and a printed keepsake photo frame, Luxe package: Dh 1,250 includes pet photography package plus Grooming
When: Daily from 12pm to 9pm