Dubai: For Lunar New Year, or Tet as it is known in Vietnam, Vietnamese Foodies announced that they would share their revenue with staff. On Saturday, January 21, Lunar New Year’s Eve, all revenue - minus food costs - generated at the brand’s five Dubai locations will be shared amongst the family-owned restaurant’s 120 staff members.
With five locations, 2023 is set to be the biggest year yet for the restaurant’s team of 120 staff. This year is the fifth year that the home-grown restaurant will undertake the tradition, and the first year including its new Dubai Hills Mall location.
A hallmark tradition of Tet celebrations are Hong Pao, or red envelopes, which contain a symbolic amount of money typically given by elders to younger family members.
Lily Hoa Nguyen, Owner and Executive Chef of Vietnamese Foodies, said: “Our strength lies in our team. It is due to their hard work and dedication that we have grown so fast across Dubai with a wonderful customer base. This year, we are looking forward to celebrating our team with the biggest and best Tết celebration yet and we invite all our customers, existing and new, to join us on 21st January to say thank you to our staff.”