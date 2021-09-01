Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) this year comes to a close, shoppers are being offered a final chance to pick up bargain items during a three-day only final flash sale marking the official end of the shopping festival.

The 24th edition of the annual summer retail festival will slash prices even further for three days from 2 to 4 September. Residents and visitors can explore a huge selection of promotions, with great sales as well as big reductions on everything from the latest in-trend fashions to home accessories and everyday essentials.

The final sale weekend brings the curtain down on 10 weeks of shopping deals, family fun, festivities, major promotions and giveaways.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS in 2021 showcased Dubai as the fun, open, welcoming and safe destination that it is, with all of the participating venues, stores and malls following the important health and safety procedures, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.

The final sale that starts on Thursday, and goes through Saturday, offers the below deals:

Fashion shopping

Residents and visitors can find great deals on international fashion brands at malls and stores around the city. Get 'Buy One Get One at half price' deals at Abercrombie & Fitch while American Eagle Outfitters is offering a 'Buy One, Get One Free, or Buy Two, Get One Free or Buy Five, Get Five Free' offers on selected lines.

American Vintage and Banana Republic will each host a part sale with prices dropping by as much as 70 per cent and Aspinal of London will welcome shoppers with up to 90 per cent off and deals including 'Buy Two, Get One Free'. Customers at BCBGMAXAZRIA can enjoy up to 80 per cent off with a maximum of 70 per cent off at Boggi and up to half price savings at Guess. Hollister has a 'Buy One, Get One Half Price' promotion across the entire store while up to half price savings can be found at Ralph Lauren. Deals at River Island include Buy Two, Get One Free on selected collections.

Homeware and decor

The DSS final sale is great for homeowners and tenants eager to give their villas, apartments or outdoor spaces a new lease of life. Shoppers can find savings up to 90 per cent at Al Huzaifa Furniture or up to 75 per cent at Chattels & More. Various offers can be found at Dwell including Buy Two, Get One Free along with up to 90 per cent off sale items. IKEA’s special DSS final sale offer includes a free cash back voucher with every purchase over Dh500 or more, while Koala Living will wow customers with a half price promotion.

Mood will host a part sale with between 35 to 75 per cent off while Natuzzi and Objekts of Desire will feature part sales with reductions up to 75 per cent. Shoppers can explore Buy Two, Get Two Free offers on selected items at Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids. The DSS final sale promotion at Think Kitchen includes up to 90 per cent off and Buy Two, Get One Free deals. Homes R Us will host a sale with reductions from 25 to 70 per cent plus an additional 10 per cent off the final bill.

Footwear, accessories

Shoppers can enjoy savings of 25 per cent on selected items and Buy One Pair, Get One Pair Free deals on sandals at Al Iscafi stores. Customers at Chic Shoes will find up to 70 per cent off while Ecco will host promotions including spend Dh1,000 get 20 per cent off and spend Dh1,500 get 30 per cent off. JSK Fashion and Manolo Blahnik stores will reduce prices by up to 60 per cent while Payless will offer all items for Dh125 or less.

Rock River Shoes and Shoexpress will both tempt shoppers with savings of up to 75 per cent during the final sale period. Deals of up to 90 per cent off will be available at Shoe King and Shoes 4 Us with up to 70 per cent off at Shoe Mart.

Shopping for kids

Abercrombie Kids are set to host a Buy One, Get One Half Price deal with up to 70 per cent off at Baby Shop and 75 per cent off at Bonpoint. Customers at Chipi can enjoy savings of up to 90 per cent. Shoppers can browse offers at Claire’s, including Buy Two, Get Two Free, or Buy One, Get One Free on selected items at Justice.